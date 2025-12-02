Maxxine Dupri Shows New Edge In Tense Moment With Natalya

Maxxine Dupri’s new alliance with Natalya erupted on Monday Night Raw as a training session meant to sharpen the Women’s Intercontinental Champion turned unexpectedly hostile. Fresh off dethroning Becky Lynch, Dupri has been chasing Natalya’s guidance to toughen her edge with challengers like Roxanne Perez and Ivy Nile circling.

A vignette aired showing Natalya drilling Dupri in a Dungeon-style workout that pushed the champion to her absolute limit. Things boiled over when Natalya released a submission, cracked Dupri across the face, and ordered her to leave her ring.

Instead of backing down, Dupri shocked the veteran. She stood her ground, stared straight ahead, and demanded Natalya continue. The moment signalled a new fire in Dupri’s character, a shift from plucky underdog to someone ready to embrace the hardened grit Natalya is known for bringing to WWE screens.

"AGAIN." 😤



THIS IS HOW CHAMPIONS ARE MADE.

