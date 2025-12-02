×
Becky Lynch Declares Raw Boycott Until WWE Meets Her Demands

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 02, 2025
Becky Lynch Declares Raw Boycott Until WWE Meets Her Demands

Becky Lynch is turning up the heat and turning her back on Monday Night Raw – at least for now. The former Women’s Intercontinental Champion has announced she will not return to the red brand until her demands are met, making the declaration loud and clear on X.

“EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, I, BECKY LYNCH, THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME (NOT JUST ME SAYING IT), WILL BOYCOTT MONDAY NIGHT RAW UNTIL MY DEMANDS ARE MET,” she wrote. “MY TITLE IS RETURNED TO ME (SIDE PLATES INCLUDED), CARR IS SUSPENDED, AND AN APOLOGY IS ISSUED.”

Lynch’s message directly calls out WWE official Jessika Carr, continuing a feud that has been simmering for weeks. Lynch has openly accused Carr of “corrupt” behavior and “suspicious” officiating ever since her loss to Maxxine Dupri back in October. Her posts have repeatedly pushed the idea that Carr has shown poor judgment and made questionable calls in her matches, deepening her belief that something is working against her.

Her insistence on having the title returned with the side plates attached adds another layer to the saga. Fans have long noticed the champion’s belt seemed to be missing Lynch’s custom plates through much of her reign, and it has clearly become a point of irritation for “The Man.”

Lynch last competed in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, where her team fell short against Rhea Ripley’s squad. All eyes now turn to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to see whether he responds to Lynch’s ultimatum on tonight’s show.

