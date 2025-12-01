WWE Monday Night Raw Results - December 1, 2025

Tonight on RAW, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee defend their WWE Tag Titles against The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), two The Last Time is Now Tournament Semi Finals Matches pitting Jey Uso & LA Knight against each other and Gunther & Solo Sikoa going at it, Liv Morgan returns to RAW and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs at 8/7 C on Netflix.

Tonight on RAW, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee defend their WWE Tag Titles against The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), two The Last Time is Now Tournament Semi Finals Matches pitting Jey Uso & LA Knight against each other and Gunther & Solo Sikoa going at it, Liv Morgan returns to RAW and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs at 8/7 C on Netflix.

Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett join us standing in the crowd and welcome us to RAW. They take us back to Saturday and we get a recap from Survivor Series.

Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa & Talla Tonga, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee, The Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, JD McDonagh, Roxanne Perez, Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan) are all shown arriving to RAW.

At ringside we see Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley making their way out to the ring. Ripley gets on the mic and says while they're banged up their team won the war at Survivor Series. Ripley says the fight isn't over though and she calls out The Kabuki Warriors. She says that she and Sky want revenge and it starts by taking the tag titles off of Asuka and Kairi Sane. Sky calls out Asuka and says she's not ready for RhIyo. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss come out and join Ripley and Sky. Bliss says they're all happy they won, but when it comes to the tag titles, they need to get in the back of the line. Flair reminds RhIyo that they haven't gotten their rematch. Ripley says that she knew they'd butt heads but she didn't expect it to happen so quickly and tells Bliss and Flair to get in the back of the line. Flair says she doesn't step aside for anyone and tells them to prove that they're better. Bliss tells them to fight her and Flair tonight and Sky says they're on and we have our Main Event for tonight.

Adam Pearce is on the phone with Nick Aldis and makes the match official. Ivy Nile comes in and demands a title shot against Maxxine Dupri. Pearce tells her that when Dupri is ready for a challenger, Nile is set. Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker come by and Heyman tells Pearce that Breakker pinned CM Punk and tells Pearce they have a lot to talk about.

Match 1 - The Last Time is Now Tournament Semi-Finals Match: Jey Uso -vs- LA Knight

Uso goes to spear Knight right off the bell and misses. The men lock up and Knight gets Uso in the corner. Uso sneaks around Knight and chops him. Knight deeks around Uso and starts stomping on Uso. Knight misses a running hip attack allowing Uso to strike Knight a few times. Uso misses a running hip attack and Knight starts with punches on Uso. Uso punches Knight back and Uso gets Knight up over the ropes. Uso flies through the middle ropes and takes out Knight outside the ring and we cut to a commercial.

We come back from commercial break, Knight and Uso are on the top rope and Knight tries for a superplex but is knocked down after some punches. Uso falls down as well and both men are now laying outside the ring. Uso goes for an Uso Splash and Knight gets out of the way and slams down Uso with a Burning Hammer and covers Uso for a near fall. Knight stomps Uso and Uso comes at him with a spear and covers him for a near fall. Knight slips on the ropes running up the ropes to MegaPlex Uso but still connects and Uso is covered for a near fall. Uso rolls up Knight and Knight kicks out. Uso superkicks Knight and then hits the Uso Splash and covers Knight who kicks out and then rolls up Uso for the win.

Winner: LA Knight

After the match, Uso leaves the ring and starts trashing the ringside area.

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria are talking to Adam Pearce. They ask Pearce for a tag team match and Pearce asks them to wait after the Main Event. Asuka and Kairi Sane come in and Asuka tells them they're idiots for not joining their War Games team. Bayley tells them they're idiots. Asuka says she's a champion and Bayley is a nothing. Asuka leaves and then yells at Sane to follow her.

The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Roxanne Perez, & Raquel Rodriguez) minus Liv Morgan all come out to the ring. Mysterio says that people say John Cena is the greatest of all time and he just beat the GOAT so that makes him the greatest Intercontinental Champion and the King of the Luchadores. He thanks Balor and McDonagh as well as Rodriguez and Perez for their help and says the main thanks goes to his girlfriend, Liv Morgan. Morgan comes out and says she's back. She says no one saw her coming and then says neither could Cena. Mysterio says that they knew Cena would expect The Judgement Day to help Mysterio so they changed plans and now he has his two favorite things again, the IC Title and his girlfriend. Morgan says she missed everyone but she's heard things about The Judgement Day while she was gone. She's heard they're weak, and that they've lost their gold and that they're falling apart but that all changes now because she's back and they're coming for everything that is theirs. Morgan says once again, they run RAW. She then slaps Mysterio and then they start kissing.

A video package for Maxxine Dupri plays and we see her training with Natalya. Natalya slaps a beaten Dupri and tells her to get out of her ring to which Dupri screams back at her, "Again!".

Adam Pearce talks to a WWE Official and he tells the official to find out what's going on and to find out who the masked man at Survivor Series is.

Match 2 - WWE Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee -vs- The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) w/Grayson Waller

Kingston and Woods attack Styles and Lee off the bell. Styles is double teamed and they tag back and forth and take turns beating on Styles. Kingston jumps on Styles' arm and then hits him with a monkeyflip and then covers Styled for a near fall. Lee is tagged in and Kingston is double teamed and Lee kicks Kingston in the face. Lee sends Kingston flying out of the ring with a headscissors and then hits a running rana on Woods off the apron sending him outside and we cut to a break.

Back to RAW, Kingston has Lee in a full nelson. Lee kicks out of the hold. Woods and Styles are tagged in. Styles attacks Woods and knocks him to the mat. Styles goes to slam Woods but Kingston blind tags and Styles gets double teamed and covered for a near fall. Kingston goes for a Boom Drop and Styles catches him and rolls him up for a two count. Styles locks Kingston in a calf crusher and Woods breaks the hold. Lee comes in and all four men start battling. Kingston rolls up Styles who kicks out. Lee is tagged in and Kingston is double teamed. Lee covers Kingston who kicks out at two. Lee runs into Kingston who kicks him down and then tags Woods. Woods comes in and chops Woods. Woods and Lee go back and forth. Woods gets Lee tied up on the ropes and then tags Kingston. Kingston kicks Lee and covers him for a near fall. Lee takes down Kingston with a forearm and tags in Styles. Kingston is double teamed and Styles hits Styles Clash on Kingston and gets the win.

Winners and STILL WWE World Tag Team Champions: Dragon Lee & AJ Styles

Jackie Redmond talks to Stephanie Vaquer backstage. Redmond congratulates Vaquer for beating Nikki Bella and asks her what's next. Liv Morgan comes in and tells Vaquer she's back and congratulates her.

The Vision (Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman & Logan Paul) come out to the ring and we cut to a break. We come back from a commercial and Heyman is on the mic and wants to give a shout out to Brock Lesnar & Drew McIntyre. He then gives accolades to Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Bron Breakker. Heyman says Punk will lose his title to Bron Breakker at the one year anniversary for RAW being on Netflix. Breakker says he's upset because of how easy it was to pin CM Punk on Saturday. He says he always thought he'd have to dig deep and go to crazy depths to accomplish that but all he found out is that CM Punk is a softass bitch. He says Punk is holding new talent down and that Punk is just upset that his wife is a bigger star than he is. Breakker says on Jan 5th he'll take Punk's title and he will ruin Punks' life. Breakker vows to beat Punk to a pulp and he drops his mic and leaves.

Jey Uso walks backstage. Jackie Redmond asks him about his thoughts on his loss and about the mystery man. Uso just ignores her and Redmond asks him about Bron Breakker. Uso says he doesn't care about anything right now and lots of people are in his head and they need to get out. He says he has no one to blame but him and that Roman Reigns said it best, the titles look good on Reigns' shoulders... not his.

Match 3 - The Last Time is Now Tournament Semi-Finals Match: Gunther -vs- Solo Sikoa w/Talla Tonga

Gunther and Sikoa lock up and battle for power. The ref breaks the hold and Gunther goes for chops but Sikoa gets away. They lock up again, Gunther gets Sikoa in a headlock. Sikoa tries to break the hold but can't. Gunther and Sikoa try to shoulder check each other to the mat after breaking the hold and then push each other. They trade punches and then collide with each other several times. Sikoa gets Gunther down with a shoulder check. Gunther takes down Sikoa with a boot and Sikoa rolls out of the ring and we get a break.

We're back and Sikoa beats on Gunther. We see that during the break, Talla Tonga got involved allowing Sikoa to get an advantage. Sikoa chops Gunther and body slams him to the mat. Sikoa strikes Gunther and Gunther chops Sikoa and goes to slam Sikoa but collapses. Sikoa covers Gunther for a near fall. Sikoa climbs the ropes, Gunther climbs up too but is headbutted down. Gunther comes back and chops Sikoa and climbs up too and hits a superplex on Sikoa from the middle rope. The men both run at each other and collide with each other and then start chopping each other. They both try knocking each other down and Sikoa does with a flying clothesline and we get another break.

We're back, Gunther goes to clotheslines Sikoa and Sikoa catches him and hits Spinning Solo and covers for a two count. Sikoa hits a running hip attack and goes for another but Gunther meets him with a clothesline. Sikoa back body drops Gunther who now runs at Sikoa with a clothesline and covers for a two count. Gunther tries to powerbombs Sikoa, Sikoa counters with a Samoan Drop and covers Gunther who kicks out at two. Sikoa goes for the Samoan Spike but Gunther chops him several times. Sikoa hits another Spinning Solo and then climbs the ropes and hits a Samoan Splash and covers for a two count. The turnbuckle pad gets removed and Gunther German Suplexes Sikoa. Tonga gets involved and Gunther goes out to fight and Tonga takes out Gunther. The ref finishes tying up the turnbuckle and catches Sikoa and Tonga. As the ref berates Tonga, in the ring, Gunther low blows and powerbombs Sikoa and gets the win.

Winner: Gunther

After the match, LA Knight comes out the ring and gets in Gunther's face and says he will see him soon. Gunther just laughs at Knight.

Adam Pearce is still looking to see who the mystery man at Survivor Series was. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee come in and ask to defend their titles next week. They say they want to fight the War Raiders.

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss are shown walking backstage before their match.

We come back from a commercial break, Jackie Redmond talked to Rey Mysterio. Mysterio talks about his son, Dominik Mysterio hiding behind The Judgement Day. Logan Paul comes in and calls Mysterio a deadbeat dad and tells Mysterio he will take the IC title from Dominik Mysterio and tells Mysterio to step down and says he'll retire Mysterio. Mysterio slaps Paul and officials break them up.

Match 4 - Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair -vs- Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

Sky and Bliss start off. Flair is tagged in and Sky is double teamed. Flair kicks Ripley off the apron accidentally. Flair tells Ripley know it was unintentional and Sky takes down Flair and we cut to a break.

Back to our Main Event, Ripley has Bliss on the mat and gets her in a Prism Trap submission hold. Bliss tosses Ripley into Flair breaking the hold. Sky is tagged in and Bliss is double teamed. Sky covers Bliss who kicks out. Sky misses a meteora in the corner and Bliss tries tagging out but Sky clobbers her. Bliss fires back at Sky but is taken down with a FlapJack. Sky and Bliss tag out and we get a match up with Ripley and Flair. Ripley goes for a clothesline and Flair goes for a boot but both are dodged. They trade blows in the center of the ring. Flair chops Ripley several times and Ripley headbutts Flair. Flair knocks down Ripley by slamming her head into the turnbuckle, and Ripley uppercuts her from the mat and we cut to another break.

Back to the match, Flair kicks Sky and takes out Ripley. Sky takes down Flair with a double stomp and tags in Ripley. Flair gets double teamed and covered by Ripley and Flair kicks out at two. Ripley goes for RipTide but Flair counters and DDT's Ripley. Bliss is tagged in and Bliss DDT's Ripley again and covers her and Ripley kicks out. Bliss climbs the ropes and goes for Twisted Bliss but Ripley gets her knees up. Flair and Sky are tagged in. Flair boots Sky and hits Natural Selection. Bliss is tagged in and she hits Sister Abigail on Sky and covers her. Ripley breaks the pin and knocks Flair out of the ring. Ripley pulls Sky to her corner and tags out. Ripley and Bliss go at and Bliss tries to DDT Ripley and then goes for Sister Abigail. Ripley counters and hits a RipTide and tags in Sky. Sky moonsaults onto Bliss and covers her. Flair spears Ripley into Sky and Bliss breaking the pin. Asuka and Kairi Sane run down and attack both teams.

No Contest

Asuka and Sky beat up Ripley and Flair and then go after Bliss and Sky. As they go to clock Sky with the Tag Titles, Lyra Valkyria & Bayley run down and make the save. Valkyria goes after Sane outside and Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez run down and take out Sane and Asuka. Perez and Rodriguez hold the tag titles and Perez gives the one she's holding to Morgan, who gives it back to Perez and they all pose as the show goes off the air.