Cheeky Detective Work: Fan Identifies WWE Survivor Series Masked Man by His Backside

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 01, 2025
Someone has apparently solved the big Survivor Series mystery… with science. Well, sort of.

During the men’s WarGames match, a masked figure stormed the cage and hit CM Punk with Seth Rollins’ trademark Stomp, setting up Bron Breakker to seal the win for his team. Reports quickly pointed toward former United States Champion Austin Theory being the mystery man, but one Reddit user decided to confirm the evidence in a… creative way.

Instead of analysing the move set, the gear, or the timing, this fan zoomed right in on the masked man’s backside and posted a side-by-side comparison with Austin Theory. Their conclusion? They claimed they’d “recognize those cheeks anywhere.” CSI: Cheek Scene Investigation may have just solved the case.

Earlier reports had indeed indicated that Theory was originally planned to be part of the heel team at Survivor Series. The injury to Seth Rollins reportedly forced WWE to reshuffle plans, which may have led to Theory donning the mask and, unintentionally, creating the most eyebrow-raising identification method in recent wrestling memory.

C’mon now WWE. I recognize those asscheeks anywhere.
byu/shadylocko inWreddit

