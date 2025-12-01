Sky Daily Shuts Down Ric Flair’s Claim About Hulk Hogan

Sky Daily is pushing back hard on Ric Flair’s headline-making claim that “street drugs” played a role in Hulk Hogan’s death, calling the story both wrong and misleading.

TMZ Sports reported that Hogan’s widow flatly denied Flair’s version of events, making it clear that nothing resembling what Flair described ever happened. When asked about his allegation that Hogan turned to street drugs after doctors stopped prescribing pain medication, Sky responded simply:

“That didn’t happen at all.”

Flair has since tried to soften his earlier remarks, saying he was only repeating what he believed to be true from family conversations. He stated:

“There seems to be some controversy over my remarks that street drugs killed Hulk Hogan. I only was repeating what I know to be a fact through family members.”

But according to Sky - along with two additional family sources - Flair’s claims were completely inaccurate. They also refuted his suggestion that he spoke with Hogan the day before his passing. Sky explained that Hogan was being monitored constantly at Morton Plant Hospital in Florida, especially after a recent neck surgery, with his medication controlled closely by medical staff.

“Sky - who also denied Flair spoke to Hulk the day before his death - said the icon was under constant care of the Morton Plant Hospital in Florida, so Naitch had to have been either misinformed or misunderstood.”

Family insiders told TMZ that while they hold no ill will toward Flair and acknowledge he was one of Hogan’s closest friends, they felt fans deserved the truth.

This clarification arrives as additional stories circulate about Hogan’s final months, including a detailed account from Bubba the Love Sponge about Hogan’s pain struggles and the limits of modern opioid rules. Sky’s statement, however, offers a very different picture - one of consistent hospital care, not unsupervised self-medication.

