WWE NXT Adds Big Eight-Man Tag Ahead of Deadline

NXT delivered a fresh update heading into this week’s episode, adding an eight-man tag team match featuring some of the brand’s biggest rising names. The show airs tomorrow night from the WWE Performance Center and continues the momentum rolling out of last week’s NXT Gold Rush.

Joe Hendry, Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater, and Myles Borne will team up to take on DarkState, the surging faction that has been making their presence felt in recent weeks. WWE confirmed the bout with a tease that tomorrow’s episode will bring major fallout just days before NXT Deadline.

The tension between these competitors has been building ever since the closing moments of last week’s show, when DarkState appeared through the crowd moments after Borne secured his place in the Iron Survivor Challenge by defeating Trick Williams. Their arrival instantly escalated the atmosphere, only for Hendry, Evans, and Slater to storm to the ring and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Borne. The standoff created a dramatic final scene and set the stage perfectly for tomorrow’s showdown.

All five men involved in the Iron Survivor, Hendry, Evans, Slater, Borne, and DarkState’s Dion Lennox, will now collide on opposite sides before they compete for a championship opportunity at Deadline.

Currently, only one other match is officially set for the broadcast, with Josh Briggs scheduled to face Tavion Heights. Alongside that, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge summit and The Culling addressing their betrayal of Tatum Paxley are also on the lineup.

WWE NXT TV, Tuesday, December 2:

• Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge summit

• The Culling explains their betrayal of Tatum Paxley

• Josh Briggs vs Tavion Heights

• Myles Borne, Joe Hendry, Leon Slater & Je’Von Evans vs DarkState (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin)