Kevin Nash Shoots Down Bret Hart’s Claims About Vince McMahon And Shawn Michaels

Kevin Nash isn’t buying a word of Bret Hart’s latest accusations.

Speaking on Kliq This, Nash dismissed Hart’s claim that Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels were romantically involved in the mid-90s. As Michaels’ closest friend and near-constant travel partner during that era, Nash said the allegation doesn’t pass even the smallest smell test.

“I spent the better part of three years with Shawn,” Nash said. “I never once remember having a double knockout with Vince on any of our trips.” He added that the only off-camera moment he could recall with McMahon was a tense meeting in Indianapolis about a possible strike.

Nash pointed out that the Kliq operated with complete openness. If anything like what Hart suggested had happened, he’s certain it would’ve been obvious to the entire group. “Not only would we have known, but there’s just no way he could’ve kept something like that quiet,” he said.

As the conversation widened to Hart’s ongoing commentary about the Montreal Screwjob, Nash made it clear he’s exhausted by the decades-long discourse. “Please somebody get the f*** over that,” he said, noting that while he respects the hardships Hart has endured, the specific claims about Michaels and McMahon are baseless. “I don’t agree an iota that there’s any truth to that. Why he said it? That’s for Bret to deal with.”

The podcast also touched on long-standing rumors about The Ultimate Warrior and McMahon. Nash refused to repeat any of it, even with those stories being part of wrestling lore. “I’m not going to say anything derogatory about anybody that’s deceased,” he said, adding that he never believed those rumors in the first place.

Before wrapping up, Nash tipped his cap to McMahon’s business mind, recalling an old Steve Austin interview that described McMahon as someone you don’t have to like to recognize as a genius. Nash echoed that sentiment, crediting McMahon for turning the real-life fallout of the Screwjob into the iconic “Mr. McMahon” character. “He takes a situation and makes it to the greatest advantage possible,” Nash said.

