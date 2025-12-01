×
Fans Storm The Ring At C4 Anniversary Event And All Hell Breaks Loose

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 01, 2025
C4 Wrestling’s 18th Anniversary show in Ottawa took an unexpected turn on Friday night when two individuals stormed the ring and attempted to attack the referee before the main event. The event took place at the Preston Events Center, where the independent promotion was celebrating nearly two decades of shows.

The situation escalated quickly. The pair jumped into the ring and moved toward the referee throwing punches, only for security to react immediately. Staff managed to restrain the men before any strikes landed on the official. As they were dragged out of the building, punches were thrown on both sides, though it appeared the security team acted only to protect themselves and the performers.

Once removed, the individuals tried to force their way back inside, leading to a second struggle in the entrance area. They were eventually removed for good, allowing the show to continue.

A fan in attendance later shared their account online, explaining that the crowd initially thought the run-in was a storyline element because the two men were dressed similarly. Their comment noted that the confusion quickly shifted to concern as it became clear the confrontation was real. The fan added that the referee looked shaken but continued working after checking in with staff and receiving a supportive ovation from the audience.

The post described the moment the truth became obvious. Many in the venue first assumed it was a tag team or some planned interruption, only to realise from security’s reaction that it was an unplanned and serious situation. Wrestlers in the main event made sure to acknowledge the referee once the chaos settled.

C4 owner Mark Pollesel later spoke about the situation, saying security had overheard the two individuals discussing their intention to rush the ring. He confirmed that while punches were exchanged, no one appeared to be injured. Pollesel confronted the men outside when they attempted to claim the entire incident was part of the show.

He explained that incidents like this are extremely rare for the promotion and emphasised that the individuals involved were not representative of the fanbase. Pollesel highlighted how proud C4 is of its inclusive and welcoming community and expressed frustration that anyone would try to disrupt a milestone event.

Capital City Championship Combat, better known as C4 Wrestling, has been operating since 2007 and runs regular monthly events in Ottawa. Earlier this year, the promotion collaborated with Evil Uno’s Mystery Wrestling on the World’s Longest Match fundraiser in August.

