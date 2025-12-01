×
AEW Revolution Returns To Los Angeles In 2026

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 01, 2025
AEW Revolution is set to make its return to Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, 2026, with the event once again taking place inside the Crypto.com Arena. AEW confirmed the news through Instagram, sharing a promotional graphic and noting that the announcement was first reported by the Sporting Tribune.

The promotion revealed that fans will soon be able to secure their seats, with Early Access Premium Seating opening on December 9 and general tickets going on sale December 15. AEW also encouraged fans to sign up as AEW Insiders through AEWTix.com for presale opportunities and additional updates.

This will be the second straight year that Revolution is hosted at the Crypto.com Arena. The 2025 edition took place there on March 9 and continued the show’s tradition of delivering major moments, following Sting’s retirement match the previous year in Greensboro.

