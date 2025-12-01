Triple H Teases Major Reveals For Tonight's Raw

WWE Raw is set to bring major fallout from Survivor Series WarGames, with Triple H teasing a huge night ahead following Saturday’s chaotic main event. The men’s WarGames match ended in dramatic fashion when a masked figure intervened, attacking CM Punk and opening the door for Bron Breakker’s team to score the win.

Speaking after the show, Triple H hinted that the mystery surrounding the masked man will play a major role on Raw, emphasising that fans should expect big developments when the red brand goes live.

He said there were still many unanswered questions coming out of Survivor Series and suggested that Monday night would deliver some long-awaited clarity.

The masked attacker made his presence felt by climbing the cage, catching Punk with a super kick and a stomp, and leaving him vulnerable for Breakker’s match-ending spear. The moment has left fans speculating who was behind the hood, and all signs point to answers coming on Raw.

Alongside the fallout from WarGames, the ‘Last Time is Now’ tournament continues as the semifinals play out. LA Knight meets Jey Uso while Gunther faces Solo Sikoa, with both matches determining who moves one step closer to facing John Cena in his final WWE match.

The World Tag Team Championships will also be defended as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee prepare to take on The New Day in what is expected to be a fast-paced showdown.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.