Who Was the Masked Man? Tonight's Raw Promises Fallout From Survivor Series Chaos

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Dec 01, 2025
WWE fans left Survivor Series: WarGames buzzing about one thing above all else – the identity of the masked figure who climbed the cage and struck CM Punk at the worst possible moment. The mystery attacker delivered a super kick and a crushing stomp that left Punk vulnerable, allowing Bron Breakker to finish him with a devastating spear in front of more than 46,000 fans inside San Diego’s Petco Park.

With WrestleMania season approaching fast, tonight’s Raw is expected to shed light on what this shocking interference means for The Vision going forward. Viewers will be watching closely to see how Punk responds after the loss and whether the man in black finally removes the mask. Despite the familiar move set prompting guesses, WWE has confirmed that the attacker was not Seth Rollins.

Raw arrives in Glendale, Arizona, with plenty more to unpack. Newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is set to speak following his controversial win over John Cena at Survivor Series. Mysterio reclaimed the gold with unexpected help from Liv Morgan, who returned early from injury to strike Cena low and pave the way for Mysterio to become a double champion again.

Cena himself now has only one match left in his legendary career. His final bout is set for the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, and the tournament to determine his opponent continues tonight. The semifinals feature Gunther against Solo Sikoa, while LA Knight takes on Jey Uso. Gunther has looked unstoppable after wins over Je’Von Evans and Carmelo Hayes, while Sikoa earned his place by defeating Dolph Ziggler and Penta. On the other side, Knight advanced with victories over Zack Ryder and The Miz to meet Uso in the final four.

The tag team division also takes center stage as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee put their World Tag Team Championships on the line against The New Day. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been chasing their fourteenth tag team reign, and tonight they finally get the opportunity they have been demanding.

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is expected to appear after her win over Nikki Bella, and Becky Lynch is likely to be in no mood for celebration after referee Jessika Carr incorrectly ruled that she tapped out during the Women’s WarGames match.

Current WWE Raw Lineup

  • The ‘Last Time is Now’ Semifinal Match: Gunther vs Solo Sikoa

  • The ‘Last Time is Now’ Semifinal Match: LA Knight vs Jey Uso

  • World Tag Team Championship Match: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee (c) vs The New Day

  • Fallout from Survivor Series: WarGames

