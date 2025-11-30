×
Paul Heyman Shoves Young Fan After Security Breach At WWE Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 30, 2025
Paul Heyman Shoves Young Fan After Security Breach At WWE Survivor Series

Paul Heyman was in no mood for surprises at WWE Survivor Series in San Diego, reacting fast when an eager young fan broke through security and rushed toward him while he was walking alongside Logan Paul.

The moment unfolded late in the evening as Heyman exited the venue flanked by police and security. As fans gathered to film the group, one child pushed through the security line and hurried up to Heyman, clearly thrilled to get close to him and Logan Paul.

Heyman responded instantly, forcefully shoving the fan back out of the secured path without breaking stride. It all happened in a split second, and there’s no indication he realised the fan was a child in the moment. His reaction appeared to be a reflex as someone unexpectedly approached him within a tight security bubble.

TMZ reports attempts have been made to contact Heyman for comment, though no response has been received.

Logan Paul had a big night at Survivor Series. He scored a major victory alongside Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar, with Heyman even slipping him brass knuckles during the match. Heyman later celebrated the win with the team backstage.

