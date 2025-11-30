×
Dragon Lee And AJ Styles Confirmed For WWE Raw Tag Team Title Defence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 30, 2025
WWE Raw is set for a high-energy night tomorrow, with the confirmation that Dragon Lee and AJ Styles will put the World Tag Team Championship on the line. The match was first hinted at during last week’s backstage segment, but the company has now made it official, adding extra excitement to an already busy show.

WWE announced the title defence with the following message:

TOMORROW night on #WWERaw,
@dragonlee95 & @AJStylesOrg put the World Tag Team Championship on the line against The New Day!

The announcement follows Adam Pearce telling Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston that Styles and Lee were keen to be fighting champions, which set the stage for the New Day to step forward as challengers.

Commentary on SmackDown added further intrigue by suggesting that the semifinals of The Last Time Is Now Tournament would also take place on Raw. While WWE has yet to formally confirm these matches, the expectation is that fans will see the next stage of the tournament unfold live.

Monday’s episode comes from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, with 7,144 tickets distributed according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Raw lineup for Monday, December 1, 2025:

• World Tag Team Champions Dragon Lee and AJ Styles defend against New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston)

