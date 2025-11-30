×
Police Reviewing Footage After Jimmy Hart’s Megaphone Reported Stolen

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 30, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart has found himself at the centre of an unexpected situation after his iconic megaphone disappeared during WrestleCade’s convention in Winston Salem. The event, which continued throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, saw thousands of fans pass through, but one attendee appears to have walked off with one of wrestling’s most recognisable props.

WrestleCade confirmed the theft in a statement shared on social media, noting that the venue is fully equipped with HD security cameras. Local police are expected to review the footage, though Hart has made it clear that he isn’t seeking legal action as long as the megaphone is returned safely.

“Someone stole Jimmy Hart’s megaphone at the convention yesterday. The venue has HD cameras and police will review the footage tomorrow. Jimmy isn’t looking to press charges, he just wants it back. If you took it, DM us. 12/2, the police investigation moves forward.”

Hart, 81, remains one of the most celebrated managers in wrestling history. Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and later recognised by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 2018, he is remembered for his unforgettable voice, colourful jackets, and of course, the megaphone that became part of his signature presence.

WrestleCade’s final day is underway, with appearances from Sean Legacy, Ken Anderson, Vladimir Koloff, Sgt. Slaughter, Matt Cardona, Perry Saturn, “Dangerous” Danny Davis, Carlito, Buff Bagwell, Angelina Love, and many others keeping the energy high despite the ongoing search for Hart’s missing memorabilia.

