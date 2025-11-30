The Identity Of CM Punk’s WarGames Attacker Has Been Exposed

WWE Survivor Series WarGames ended with a wild cliffhanger after a masked attacker stormed the Men’s WarGames match and wiped out CM Punk with a brutal stomp. The interference allowed Bron Breakker to score the pin and move toward a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity, leaving fans desperate to know who was under the hood.

PWInsider has now confirmed that the mystery man was Austin Theory.

Paul Heyman, questioned during the post show press conference on ESPN and YouTube, insisted he had no knowledge of the attack. Backstage reports suggest he is being truthful, with the angle instead marking the start of a major new direction for Theory.

Theory had been in limbo following the end of his tag team with Grayson Waller, but this moment signals a renewed singles push. It echoes the period when he was seen as a future top star and heavily featured in singles storylines. By inserting him into a program with CM Punk and costing Punk a possible title shot, WWE appears ready to elevate him once again.

It is not yet known when WWE will officially unmask Theory on television, whether on Raw or at a later date.

