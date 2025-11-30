×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Identity Of CM Punk’s WarGames Attacker Has Been Exposed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 30, 2025
The Identity Of CM Punk’s WarGames Attacker Has Been Exposed

WWE Survivor Series WarGames ended with a wild cliffhanger after a masked attacker stormed the Men’s WarGames match and wiped out CM Punk with a brutal stomp. The interference allowed Bron Breakker to score the pin and move toward a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity, leaving fans desperate to know who was under the hood.

PWInsider has now confirmed that the mystery man was Austin Theory.

Paul Heyman, questioned during the post show press conference on ESPN and YouTube, insisted he had no knowledge of the attack. Backstage reports suggest he is being truthful, with the angle instead marking the start of a major new direction for Theory.

Theory had been in limbo following the end of his tag team with Grayson Waller, but this moment signals a renewed singles push. It echoes the period when he was seen as a future top star and heavily featured in singles storylines. By inserting him into a program with CM Punk and costing Punk a possible title shot, WWE appears ready to elevate him once again.

It is not yet known when WWE will officially unmask Theory on television, whether on Raw or at a later date.

Join WNS on DISCORD

Ready to join the discussion? 🎤 Join the ultimate wrestling community – real fans, real talk, real heat! - Join WNS Discord.

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fishers, Indiana

Dec. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 3rd 2025

#evolve

ROH Final Battle

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 5th 2025

#final battle

TNA Final Resolution

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#final resolution

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Austin, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Deadline 2025

San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 6th 2025

#deadline

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy