Stephanie McMahon Confirms New Role For John Cena’s Final WWE Match

Stephanie McMahon has confirmed she will be taking on a key role when John Cena steps into the ring for the final time. With the industry preparing to say goodbye to one of its greatest stars, McMahon has revealed she will be front and centre on a night already shaping up to be emotional for fans and talent alike.

In just a couple of weeks, Cena is set for his last-ever WWE match, closing the book on a legendary career. He will battle the winner of the Last Time Is Now tournament, though the final competitor has yet to be decided. While anticipation continues to grow, McMahon has now shared the part she will be playing on that historic evening.

Speaking with Megan Morant ahead of WWE Survivor Series, McMahon explained that she will be co-hosting the event alongside Joe Tessitore.

“I’m actually co-hosting with Joe Tessitore,” McMahon said. “I’m going to have to reign those emotions in a little bit.”

Cena’s farewell match will take place on the December 13th, 2025 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. His opponent will be one of the four remaining semifinalists in the tournament. Gunther, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, and Jey Uso are scheduled to compete on the December 1 Raw to determine who moves forward, ensuring the final chapter of Cena’s in-ring career is set against top-level competition.