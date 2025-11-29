Stephanie Vaquer Retains Title Over Nikki Bella at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025

Women's World Title Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Bella out first to not much of a reaction. Vaquer gets a good initial pop. Bella attacks Vaquer as soon as the bell rings but Vaquer fights back before the two head outside. Vaquer sends Nikki into the announce table and then pulls her up by the hair and tries to drop a knee but misses. Bella sends Vaquer back into the ring and rams her with shoulder blocks in the corner. Bella gets on top of Vaquer and hits her with some punches. Nikki then slows down the action and locks in some sort of face lock before slamming her down. Bella misses a back body drop and gets kicked in the face but is able to overcome that and slams Vaquer's face into the mat before getting a two count.

Bella perches Vaquer onto the top rope but Vaquer reverses but then runs into a slam. Bella wastes time and Vaquer turns the tide and goes for the Devil's Kiss but Bella counters it by immediately rolling towards the edge of the ring and under the ropes. The two trade shots in the middle of the ring on their knees but as they get to their feet, Vaquer gains the edge and headbutts and clotheslines the challenger. Vaquer with a snap suplex and then rolls her up for a two.

Vaquer then hits the SVB for a close call and then hits a running Meteor in the corner. Vaquer heads to the top for the corkscrew splash but Bella catchs her with a kick off the rope. Bella then hits a Rack Attack 2.0 but Stephanie puts her foot on the botom rope. On the apron, Nikki with forearms but Vaquer fights back with a head butt. Nikki then tries to position Vaquer for a powerbomb but Vaquer counters and drops a huge knee on her. Stephanie places Nikki on the announce desk and then hits the Devil's Kiss on the announce table. Back in the ring, Stephanie hits a belly-to-back followed by another Devil's Kiss. She heads to the top for a Corkscrew Splash (twisting moonsault) and nails it for the 3-count.

WINNER: Stephanie Vaquer