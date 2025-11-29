Liv Morgan Returns, Helps Dominik Mysterio Regain IC Title From John Cena at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio comes out with the AAA Mega Championship title as well as with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Dom struts around in the ring with his belt as the fans mix in chants of 'Cena' with some boos and cheers. Cena's music finally hits and out comes the reigning IC champ, high-fiving fans at the top of the ramp.

After some lengthy intros, the match finally gets underway. Dom immediately gains the upperhand, dropping Cena with punches before he climbs to the second rope and taunts the fans and mocks Cena. As Dominik distracts the ref, Raquel nails Cena in the corner with a huge punch. Dom with multiple suplexes for a two-count. Cena fights back and sends Dominik with a Irish Whip but Mysterio bails to the outside. As Cena heads there too, the two women block the way, allowing Dominik to attack Cena from behind. Dominik slams Cena's head onto the ring apron and the announce table before heading into the ring and breaking the 10-count.

Dominik tries for a Hurricanrana from the barricade but appears to botch it and appears to have landed on his shoulder. Cena heads inside as the ref checks on Dom then tells Cena that he can't continue with the match. Ref calls for medical and as they tend to Dominik, Raquel and Roxanne beat up Cena in the ring. Mysterio then suddenly pops up, hits the 619 and heads to the top. He hits the frog splash but the ref Chad Patton is upset at the fake injury and lets Mysterio have it. Roxanne and Raquel start shouting at the Patton and he sends them to the back as Dominik is flabbergasted. Mysterio jaws at Patton as Cena pops up and nails Dominik with a couple of shoulder blocks and then a suplex. Cena hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Mysterio reverses and gets a two-count. Cena hits the STF but Dominik makes it to the ropes. Dom unzips his boot and as Cena is grabbing him, the boot comes off. Mysterio then hits the 619 and a frog splash again but Cena kicks out at two.

Dominik puts his boot back on. Out of nowwhere, Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment but Mysterio manages to kick out. The two wrestlers trade right hands in the ring but Cena hits a shoulder tackle, then tries for another one but accidentally takes out the ref. Cena hits the STF but there's no ref which prompts JD McDonagh and Finn Balor to run out to attack Cena with no official in sight. Cena fights them off, picks them both up and hits a Double Attitude Adjustment. An exhausted Cena staggers to his feet as Mysterio has the IC title, but misses hitting Cena with it. Cena then waves for someone from the back and Liv Morgan runs out.

Morgan gets in the ring and faces Dominik as Cena looks on. She swings at him with a slap but appeared to miss badly. Mysterio sells it anyway and Morgan jumps into Cena's arms, however, cameras catch her with an evil look on her face. She then hops off and low blows Cena as Mysterio hits the 619, a top rope frog splash and gets the win and the title. Morgan then jumps into Dominik's arms. So I guess the missed slap was either on purpose or worked out in the end.

WINNER: Dominik Mysterio.