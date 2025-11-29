AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, & Iyo Sky Reign Supreme in WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2025

Women's WWE WarGames Match: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY & AJ Lee vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Lash Legend, Nia Jax & Becky Lynch

Flair, who won the advantage for her team, is out first and she will be facing Asuka in the first few minutes to kick off the match. Unlike other WarGames matches, the other competitors aren't at ringside and will only be allowed to enter the stadium once their names are called.

Asuka tries to slam Charlotte into the cage but is blocked and instead eats a turnbuckle. The two grapple a bit on the mat but Asuka hovers in the middle of the two rings and kicks away at Flair's head. They move into the other ring now and Asuka nails Charlotte with several kicks to the chest area. Charlotte levels Asuka with a kick and the two trade punches in the middle of the ring. Clothesline by Charlotte and she delivers her famous Flair chops but is caught with a belly-to-back German suplex out of nowhere. Charlotte heads to the top but Asuka catches her there and slams her face into the cage as we see a countdown for the next competitor.

IYO SKY makes her way to the ring. She brings in a garbage can lid and goes after Asuka immediately but her attempt is blocked and Asuka ends up with the lid instead. Flair finally gets up to join the fray as IYO runs with the lid and bullet trains Asuka who is laid out in the corner. IYO sends Asuka into the cage or tries to and the two start wrestling between the two rings where SKY drop toe holds Asuka onto the steel plate that is joining the two rings together. Countdown begins for the next wrestler.

Becky Lynch, who is the self appointed captain of the heel team, comes to the ring with a kendo stick in hand. Lynch immediately attacks IYO with the stick before nailing a Russian leg sweep. Lynch hangs up Sky in the corner upside down and then hits her with the stick, but Charlotte intervenes and takes the stick away. Lynch and Flair start wailing away on each other in the midde of the ring and Flair gets the better of it until Asuka sneaks in from behind and holds back Charlotte. Soon thereafter, Charlotte picks up Asuka and Lynch picks up SKY and they simultaneously throw them. Lynch attacking Flair as the countdown is on again.

Alexa Bliss, Charlotte's partner, is on her way to the ring. Bliss runs in and shoulder blocks Asuka. Meanwhile, Lynch is taking it to Flair while IYO is laid out in a corner. Finally, Bliss marches her way to Lynch, pulls her off Charlotte and delivers right hands. She helps Charlotte up to her feet and the two work together to take out Lynch and Asuka. They execute a double Natural Selection after which Flair and Bliss climb up the turnbuckle and punch away at Lynch and Asuka, respectively. IYO finally up and the babyfaces embrace and cheer. Charlotte and IYO concentrate on Becky while Bliss handles Asuka as the countdown begins again.

It's Kairi Sane, who brings a green chain with her. For some reason, she just tossed it away before going after Charlotte but then picks it up and wraps it around her forehand and nails Bliss with it. Sane then taking it to Charlotte while elsewhere, IYO and Asuka are tangled in another corner. Bliss is down. Asuka screams for Sane who comes to her rescue with the garbage can lid. The two double team SKY, with Asuka hitting a missle drop kick. All six women are now in one ring and the heels use the chain and wraps it around the faces, with Becky holding them in place, arms tied to their sides. Sane and Asuka then kick them and it's almost time for the next member of Charlotte's team.

AJ Lee comes out to a good pop. Lee comes with a serious look on her face as Lynch tries to keep the door shut preventing AJ from getting in. However, Lee climbs over the top and gets in as the Kabuki Warriors try to prevent her from getting into the mix. AJ hits a cross body on them. It's now AJ vs. Becky one-on-one but Lynch tries to run away but is caught and dragged back. Lee slams Lynch into the cage repeatedly then hits a Shining Wizard to the nose. Kairi then comes from behind to break up the attack. Everyone else is down and out somehow. AJ then hits an elbow and drop kick on Sane but Asuka is there to confront her next. They measure each other up but Becky hits Lee from behind and the three of them atack AJ Lee before all the other wrestlers emerge and everyone starts going at it. Charlotte helps up AJ Lee as the next competitor is set to come down.

Nia Jax's music hits and she marches to the WarGames match. Jax goes after Charlotte and Alexa and takes them both out by throwing them into the cage and then running back and forth and squashing them against it. She then turns her attention to IYO SKY and tries to throw her into the cage too but SKY climbs the cage instead. Nia then attacks Lee and catches SKY as she's still on the cage and powerbombs her to the mat. All the babyfaces are down. The heels take the opportunity to continue the assault started by Jax as the last wrestler from Charlotte's team is about to join the fray.

Rhea Ripley comes out with a garbage can and a bag of some weapons. She throws the trash can at Jax and enters with her bag of weapons. She pulls out a black kendo stick and takes it to all the heels. Ripley then goes to town on Lynch before turning her attention to Asuka. Rhea to the top rope and missile drop kicks Jax. She then slams Sane and helps IYO up to her feet. IYO sets up the garbage can and they stick Sane in there. IYO runs the rope and then kicks the can. As Rhea and IYO celebrate, Nia Jax stops them in their tracks but Alexa Bliss catches her from the second rope with a Tornado DDT. The last competitor, Lash Legend, is about to enter.

Legend enters the WarGames officially begins. The first team to get a pin or submission gets the victory. Legend rag dolls Alexa, then goes after Flair and IYO. Legend and Ripley now stare down and they slug it out in the center of the ring. Legend delivers a back elbow and then catches Ripley with a powerbomb and then a huge kick for a two count. Ripley kicks out and then works her way to setting up for the Riptide, but Nia Jax interferes. Legend and Jax pick up Flair and Bliss and slam them into the cage; they go for a pin but AJ Lee makes the save. Lynch then hits a manhandle slam on Lee and out of nowhere, IYO SKY with a moonsault for a near fall. Lash and Nia gorilla press IYO and throw her onto her teammates.

Asuka and Kairi Sane take over from there, with Sane hitting the Kabuki Special with the chain her hand. Cover but Rhea is able to break the count. The heels now surround Rhea but she fights them off for a bit. Charlotte then takes Ripley out of the way causing Asuka to accidentally mist Legend. Ripley and Flair then barely suplex Jax together, and Bliss hits the Twisted Bliss. On the top of the cage, IYO is perched and AJ tries to get her the trash can but she's too short so Ripley puts her on her shoulders. SKY puts the can over her head and then launches herself with a Swanton Bomb from the top across all the heels except Becky. Becky tries to run away and starts climbing the cage as we are reminded that if she leaves, her team forfeits the match. Eventually, Lee slaps on the Black Widow on Lynch and she taps out. WINNERS: Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley & AJ Lee.

The winning team poses in the middle of the ring as pyro goes off and Lee's music blares over the speakers.