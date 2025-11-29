WWE Survivor Series: War Games Results - November 29, 2025

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results will begin at 7 PM ET / 5 PM PT. Check back then! Below is the card for the event:

Women’s WarGames Match

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s World Title Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Men’s WarGames Match

Michael Cole welcomes us to Petco Park for Survivor Series: WarGames. He says over 45,000 fans are in attendance for the show!

Backstage we see members of both women's teams for their upcoming WarGames match walking in the hall. We also cut to Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella as they prepare for their match and finally, we see a shot of San Diego's own, Dominik Mysterio who is set to face John Cena tonight for the WWE Intercontinental title.

We get a video package previewing the men's WarGames match as the pyro goes off and we are officially underway. Sirens go off and the bell rings for the first match: the women's WarGames match. They quickly go over the rules for a WarGames match.

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY & AJ Lee vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, Lash Legend, Nia Jax & Becky Lynch

Flair, who won the advantage for her team, is out first and she will be facing Asuka in the first few minutes to kick off the match. Unlike other WarGames matches, the other competitors aren't at ringside and will only be allowed to enter the stadium once their names are called.

Asuka tries to slam Charlotte into the cage but is blocked and instead eats a turnbuckle. The two grapple a bit on the mat but Asuka hovers in the middle of the two rings and kicks away at Flair's head. They move into the other ring now and Asuka nails Charlotte with several kicks to the chest area. Charlotte levels Asuka with a kick and the two trade punches in the middle of the ring. Clothesline by Charlotte and she delivers her famous Flair chops but is caught with a belly-to-back German suplex out of nowhere. Charlotte heads to the top but Asuka catches her there and slams her face into the cage as we see a countdown for the next competitor.

IYO SKY makes her way to the ring. She brings in a garbage can lid and goes after Asuka immediately but her attempt is blocked and Asuka ends up with the lid instead. Flair finally gets up to join the fray as IYO runs with the lid and bullet trains Asuka who is laid out in the corner. IYO sends Asuka into the cage or tries to and the two start wrestling between the two rings where SKY drop toe holds Asuka onto the steel plate that is joining the two rings together. Countdown begins for the next wrestler.

Becky Lynch, who is the self appointed captain of the heel team, comes to the ring with a kendo stick in hand. Lynch immediately attacks IYO with the stick before nailing a Russian leg sweep. Lynch hangs up Sky in the corner upside down and then hits her with the stick, but Charlotte intervenes and takes the stick away. Lynch and Flair start wailing away on each other in the midde of the ring and Flair gets the better of it until Asuka sneaks in from behind and holds back Charlotte. Soon thereafter, Charlotte picks up Asuka and Lynch picks up SKY and they simultaneously throw them. Lynch attacking Flair as the countdown is on again.

Alexa Bliss, Charlotte's partner, is on her way to the ring. Bliss runs in and shoulder blocks Asuka. Meanwhile, Lynch is taking it to Flair while IYO is laid out in a corner. Finally, Bliss marches her way to Lynch, pulls her off Charlotte and delivers right hands. She helps Charlotte up to her feet and the two work together to take out Lynch and Asuka. They execute a double Natural Selection after which Flair and Bliss climb up the turnbuckle and punch away at Lynch and Asuka, respectively. IYO finally up and the babyfaces embrace and cheer. Charlotte and IYO concentrate on Becky while Bliss handles Asuka as the countdown begins again.

It's Kairi Sane, who brings a green chain with her. For some reason, she just tossed it away before going after Charlotte but then picks it up and wraps it around her forehand and nails Bliss with it. Sane then taking it to Charlotte while elsewhere, IYO and Asuka are tangled in another corner. Bliss is down. Asuka screams for Sane who comes to her rescue with the garbage can lid. The two double team SKY, with Asuka hitting a missle drop kick. All six women are now in one ring and the heels use the chain and wraps it around the faces, with Becky holding them in place, arms tied to their sides. Sane and Asuka then kick them and it's almost time for the next member of Charlotte's team.

AJ Lee comes out to a good pop. Lee comes with a serious look on her face as Lynch tries to keep the door shut preventing AJ from getting in. However, Lee climbs over the top and gets in as the Kabuki Warriors try to prevent her from getting into the mix. AJ hits a cross body on them. It's now AJ vs. Becky one-on-one but Lynch tries to run away but is caught and dragged back. Lee slams Lynch into the cage repeatedly then hits a Shining Wizard to the nose. Kairi then comes from behind to break up the attack. Everyone else is down and out somehow. AJ then hits an elbow and drop kick on Sane but Asuka is there to confront her next. They measure each other up but Becky hits Lee from behind and the three of them atack AJ Lee before all the other wrestlers emerge and everyone starts going at it. Charlotte helps up AJ Lee as the next competitor is set to come down.

Nia Jax's music hits and she marches to the WarGames match.

Jax goes after Charlotte and Alexa and takes them both out by throwing them into the cage and then running back and forth and squashing them against it. She then turns her attention to IYO SKY and tries to throw her into the cage too but SKY climbs the cage instead. Nia then attacks Lee and catches SKY as she's still on the cage and powerbombs her to the mat. All the babyfaces are down. The heels take the opportunity to continue the assault started by Jax as the last wrestler from Charlotte's team is about to join the fray.

Rhea Ripley comes out with a garbage can and a bag of some weapons. She throws the trash can at Jax and enters with her bag of weapons. She pulls out a black kendo stick and takes it to all the heels. Ripley then goes to town on Lynch before turning her attention to Asuka. Rhea to the top rope and missile drop kicks Jax. She then slams Sane and helps IYO up to her feet. IYO sets up the garbage can and they stick Sane in there. IYO runs the rope and then kicks the can. As Rhea and IYO celebrate, Nia Jax stops them in their tracks but Alexa Bliss catches her from the second rope with a Tornado DDT. The last competitor, Lash Legend, is about to enter.

Legend enters the WarGames officially begins. The first team to get a pin or submission gets the victory. Legend rag dolls Alexa, then goes after Flair and IYO. Legend and Ripley now stare down and they slug it out in the center of the ring. Legend delivers a back elbow and then catches Ripley with a powerbomb and then a huge kick for a two count. Ripley kicks out and then works her way to setting up for the Riptide, but Nia Jax interferes. Legend and Jax pick up Flair and Bliss and slam them into the cage; they go for a pin but AJ Lee makes the save. Lynch then hits a manhandle slam on Lee and out of nowhere, IYO SKY with a moonsault for a near fall. Lash and Nia gorilla press IYO and throw her onto her teammates.

Asuka and Kairi Sane take over from there, with Sane hitting the Kabuki Special with the chain her hand. Cover but Rhea is able to break the count. The heels now surround Rhea but she fights them off for a bit. Charlotte then takes Ripley out of the way causing Asuka to accidentally mist Legend. Ripley and Flair then barely suplex Jax together, and Bliss hits the Twisted Bliss. On the top of the cage, IYO is perched and AJ tries to get her the trash can but she's too short so Ripley puts her on her shoulders. SKY puts the can over her head and then launches herself with a Swanton Bomb from the top across all the heels except Becky. Becky tries to run away and starts climbing the cage as we are reminded that if she leaves, her team forfeits the match. Eventually, Lee slaps on the Black Widow on Lynch and she taps out.

WINNERS: Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley & AJ Lee.

The winning team poses in the middle of the ring as pyro goes off and Lee's music blares over the speakers.

John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Title is next and we get a video package previewing their match.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio comes out with the AAA Mega Championship title as well as with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Dom struts around in the ring with his belt as the fans mix in chants of 'Cena' with some boos and cheers. Cena's music finally hits and out comes the reigning IC champ, high-fiving fans at the top of the ramp.

After some lengthy intros, the match finally gets underway. Dom immediately gains the upperhand, dropping Cena with punches before he climbs to the second rope and taunts the fans and mocks Cena. As Dominik distracts the ref, Raquel nails Cena in the corner with a huge punch. Dom with multiple suplexes for a two-count. Cena fights back and sends Dominik with a Irish Whip but Mysterio bails to the outside. As Cena heads there too, the two women block the way, allowing Dominik to attack Cena from behind. Dominik slams Cena's head onto the ring apron and the announce table before heading into the ring and breaking the 10-count.

Dominik tries for a Hurricanrana from the barricade but appears to botch it and appears to have landed on his shoulder. Cena heads inside as the ref checks on Dom then tells Cena that he can't continue with the match. Ref calls for medical and as they tend to Dominik, Raquel and Roxanne beat up Cena in the ring. Mysterio then suddenly pops up, hits the 619 and heads to the top. He hits the frog splash but the ref Chad Patton is upset at the fake injury and lets Mysterio have it. Roxanne and Raquel start shouting at the Patton and he sends them to the back as Dominik is flabbergasted. Mysterio jaws at Patton as Cena pops up and nails Dominik with a couple of shoulder blocks and then a suplex. Cena hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Mysterio reverses and gets a two-count. Cena hits the STF but Dominik makes it to the ropes. Dom unzips his boot and as Cena is grabbing him, the boot comes off. Mysterio then hits the 619 and a frog splash again but Cena kicks out at two.

Dominik puts his boot back on. Out of nowwhere, Cena hits the Attitude Adjustment but Mysterio manages to kick out. The two wrestlers trade right hands in the ring but Cena hits a shoulder tackle, then tries for another one but accidentally takes out the ref. Cena hits the STF but there's no ref which prompts JD McDonagh and Finn Balor to run out to attack Cena with no official in sight. Cena fights them off, picks them both up and hits a Double Attitude Adjustment. An exhausted Cena staggers to his feet as Mysterio has the IC title, but misses hitting Cena with it. Cena then waves for someone from the back and Liv Morgan runs out.

Morgan gets in the ring and faces Dominik as Cena looks on. She swings at him with a slap but appeared to miss badly. Mysterio sells it anyway and Morgan jumps into Cena's arms, however, cameras catch her with an evil look on her face. She then hops off and low blows Cena as Mysterio hits the 619, a top rope frog splash and gets the win and the title. Morgan then jumps into Dominik's arms. So I guess the missed slap was either on purpose or worked out in the end.

WINNER: Dominik Mysterio

A stunned Cena slowly makes his way to his feet and then makes his way to the back, acknowledging the fans at ringside.

We see a video packaging showing the history between Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella going from friends to foes.

Women's World Title Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Bella out first to not much of a reaction. Vaquer gets a good initial pop. Bella attacks Vaquer as soon as the bell rings but Vaquer fights back before the two head outside. Vaquer sends Nikki into the announce table and then pulls her up by the hair and tries to drop a knee but misses. Bella sends Vaquer back into the ring and rams her with shoulder blocks in the corner. Bella gets on top of Vaquer and hits her with some punches. Nikki then slows down the action and locks in some sort of face lock before slamming her down. Bella misses a back body drop and gets kicked in the face but is able to overcome that and slams Vaquer's face into the mat before getting a two count.

Bella perches Vaquer onto the top rope but Vaquer reverses but then runs into a slam. Bella wastes time and Vaquer turns the tide and goes for the Devil's Kiss but Bella counters it by immediately rolling towards the edge of the ring and under the ropes. The two trade shots in the middle of the ring on their knees but as they get to their feet, Vaquer gains the edge and headbutts and clotheslines the challenger. Vaquer with a snap suplex and then rolls her up for a two.

Vaquer then hits the SVB for a close call and then hits a running Meteor in the corner. Vaquer heads to the top for the corkscrew splash but Bella catchs her with a kick off the rope. Bella then hits a Rack Attack 2.0 but Stephanie puts her foot on the botom rope. On the apron, Nikki with forearms but Vaquer fights back with a head butt. Nikki then tries to position Vaquer for a powerbomb but Vaquer counters and drops a huge knee on her. Stephanie places Nikki on the announce desk and then hits the Devil's Kiss on the announce table. Back in the ring, Stephanie hits a belly-to-back followed by another Devil's Kiss. She heads to the top for a Corkscrew Splash (twisting moonsault) and nails it for the 3-count.

WINNER: Stephanie Vaquer

We see Gabriel Luna, Cassie B, Jesus Ortiz Paz and Danielle Fishel in and around ringside.

They show us an awkward segment where some fans got their seats upgraded.

They announce a new Survivor Series attendance record of 46,016.

They air a video package previewing the men's WarGames match.

The results of the next match are from Mike Tedesco & wrestleview.com

Men's WWE WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso vs. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

It will be World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Bron Breakker starting the match for their respective teams. As with the Women’s WarGames match, there are no shark cages with the other competitors this time.

The bell rings, and Punk and Breakker stare at each other. WarGames will not start until all ten men are in the ring. They lock up, and Breakker powers Punk down before backing up. They lock up again, and Breakker shoves him down. They lock up a third time, and Punk applies a side headlock. Breakker whips him off and absorbs a shoulder tackle. They go head-to-head and talk trash. Breakker connects with a scoop slam before putting Punk in the corner and hitting some shoulder thrusts. Breakker sets up for a lightning-quick clothesline, but Punk catches him with a leaping calf kick. Breakker blocks a shot into the cage, as does Punk. Punk punches away at Breakker in the corner before Breakker fights back with a military press. Punk slides off and attacks the knee. Punk comes off the top rope with a diving ax handle. Punk goes back to the top rope and leaps, but Breakker picks him out of the air and hits a standing belly-to-belly overhead suplex. Breakker mounts Punk and punches away at him. Breakker sends Punk sternum-first into the corner and hits another overhead suplex. Breakker puts Punk on the top rope, but Punk knocks him back and hits a diving clothesline. The crowd starts to chant for Punk. Punk sends Breakker into the second ring as the clock expires. Breakker’s team has the advantage.

Time expires. Drew McIntyre makes his way into WarGames. Punk’s longtime rival intensely heads to the ring. Punk waits for him. They start trading strikes as the three-minute countdown begins. Breakker and McIntyre go back and forth, punching Punk before Punk fights back. Punk stuns Breakker with a high knee in the corner before running into a Claymore Kick from McIntyre! McIntyre digs his thumbs into Punk’s eyes and looks fired up. McIntyre and Breakker stand over Punk before pressing him up and lawn darting him into the cage wall. McIntyre mounts Punk and punches away at him before digging at the eyeballs again. Breakker then mounts Punk and punches away at him. Breakker and McIntyre drive Punk into the cage. McIntyre grinds Punk’s forehead into the cage wall and rakes the eyes.

Time expires. Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes heads to the ring. Rhodes runs down to the ring, and McIntyre holds the door shut. Rhodes starts to climb the cage and goes to the top. CM Punk is busted wide open! Rhodes comes off the top of the cage with a crossbody block on McIntyre. Breakker grabs Rhodes, but Rhodes hits him with a Cody Cutter. Punk approaches Rhodes from behind, and Rhodes, thinking he’s an opponent, elbows Punk in the face. Rhodes and Punk talk for a few before McIntyre attacks Punk. Rhodes jumps on McIntyre’s back. Rhodes and Punk hit McIntyre with a Hart Attack. Punk gets in Rhodes’ face before they look over at Breakker. Rhodes puts Breakker on his shoulders as Punk goes to the top rope. They hit a Doomsday Device, and Breakker lands on his neck! Wow!

Rhodes goes after McIntyre and bounces him off the top turnbuckle. Rhodes hits McIntyre with some shoulder thrusts before Punk hits him with a Bionic Elbow. Rhodes then lands some stinging left jabs. Punk joins in, and Rhodes hits McIntyre with a Bionic Elbow. The ringside doctor checked on Breakker during this time. As of now, he’s still allowed to stay in the match.

Time expires. “The Maverick” Logan Paul heads to the ring. Paul grabs a pair of chairs from under the ring and puts them in the ring. Paul hits Rhodes in the midsection with the chair and hits an alley-oop into the chair. In the second ring, Breakker and Punk are going at it. Paul hits the ropes and dives over the ropes into the second ring with a crossbody block on Punk! Paul gets in the ring and punches Rhodes in the ribs with his surgically repaired hand. Paul’s hand has a titanium plate. Paul climbs to the top of the cage, so Rhodes follows him. Rhodes and Punk slug it out on top of the cage. Breakker hits Rhodes with a hair, and Rhodes slowly falls to the mat. Breakker has Rhodes trapped between the ropes and the cage and hits him with the chair. Breakker hits Punk with the chair as well. McIntyre hits Punk with the chair as Breakker grinds Rhodes’ face into the cage. McIntyre and Paul hold Punk up, flex their muscles, and hit a double-team suplex. McIntyre and Paul kip up to their feet.

Time expires. Jimmy Uso heads to the ring to enter WarGames. Jimmy slams the door onto Breakker and snaps McIntyre off the top rope. Uso grabs a Slim Jim endorsed table from under the ring and slides it into the ring. Jimmy superkicks McIntyre and Breakker before hitting Paul with a Samoan Drop. Breakker attacks Jimmy and sends him to the corner. Jimmy boots him back and goes to the top rope. Uso hits Paul and Breakker with Uso in the Wind. McIntyre then wipes out Jimmy with a strike. McIntyre gets in the second ring, and Punk and Rhodes take him down. Breakker hits the ropes at a wild speed and hits Jimmy with a massive clothesline. Punk gets in the first ring and punches away at Paul. Punk hits Paul with a vertical suplex. Jimmy chops McIntyre’s chest. In the other ring, Breakker hits Rhodes with a HUGE frankensteiner! Breakker digs Rhodes’ face into the cage wall. In the other ring, Paul has Punk on the mat and stomps him. McIntyre kicks Jimmy in the ribs. Paul clotheslines Rhodes down. Rhodes’ cut that he had coming into this match has been reopened.

Time expires. “Big” Bronson Reed marches to the ring. The Tribal Thief gets in the ring, immediately heads to the top rope, and hits Punk with a Tsunami! Reed goes back to the top rope and hits Big Jim with a Tsunami! Reed heads to the top rope of the second ring, shakes the cage, and hits the Undisputed WWE Champion with a Tsunami! Aus-zilla stands tall! Reed avalanches Rhodes into the cage wall. Rhodes is bleeding. Reed avalanches Punk into the cage wall before avalanching Jimmy in the corner. The Vision, McIntyre, and Paul stand tall. Reed leans the table against the corner. Paul gets in between the rings and delivers a loaded right hand to Rhodes. Reed goes for a Jagged Edge through the table on Jimmy, but Jimmy slides off and starts hitting everyone with superkicks. Breakker attacks Jimmy from behind and hits a military press gutbuster.

Time expires. “Main Event” Jey Uso heads to the ring. Jey gets in the ring and superkicks Reed before punching away at Breakker. Jey kicks and uppercuts Reed before connecting with an enzuigiri. Jey lines Breakker and Reed up and hits them with running hip attacks. Jey pulls his brother to his feet. The Usos hit Reed with stereo superkicks before giving them to Breakker. McIntyre and Paul get in the ring and receive the same fate. The Usos then hit Paul with the 1D! Jimmy superkicks Reed into the cage. The Usos then run it back in the middle of WarGames and get the crowd YEETing. 46,016 people YEET along with them. At the 2000 Royal Rumble, their father, Rikishi, paused the Royal Rumble Match to dance with Too Cool. As all of this goes on…

Time expires. Brock Lesnar heads to the ring alongside Paul Heyman. This is the first time since 2004 that Brock Lesnar has been in a match involving a teammate! Lesnar gets in the ring and hits Jimmy with a clothesline before hitting Jey with a German Suplex into the bottom of the table! Rhodes eats a German Suplex. Lesnar slams Punk and hits Rhodes with another suplex. Lesnar sends Punk into the cage wall. Lesnar sends Rhodes into the cage and hits a wild belly-to-belly suplex on Jey. Lesnar hits Jimmy with an F5. Punk gets up, so Lesnar hits him with an F5 as well. Rhodes also receives an F5. Lesnar stands tall in the ring, having easily taken four men down. An “OTC” chant fires up. Lesnar grabs Jey and hits an F5. Punk grabs a steel chair, but Lesnar floors him with a kick to the midsection. Lesnar grabs Rhodes and drives him into the corner before hitting some shoulder thrusts. Lesnar then hits the American Nightmare with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Lesnar has the steel chair in hand and CRUSHES Jey, Rhodes, and Punk with it. Lesnar steps onto the ring steps as the countdown expires.

Roman Reigns heads to the ring. Lesnar steps down and stands in the aisleway. This isn’t a disqualification because WarGames technically hasn’t started yet. Reigns hits Lesnar with a pair of Superman Punches, rocking the Beast Incarnate. Reigns hits a third Superman Punch. Lesnar blocks a fourth one and hits Reigns with an F5 through the commentary table! Lesnar throws Reigns into the cage wall a few times. Lesnar drives Reigns into the ring steps and pushes him into the ring before slamming the door shut.

WarGames officially begins. Lesnar picks Reigns up and hits an F5. Referee Charles Robinson starts to count. 1… 2… Rhodes breaks it up. Punk hits Lesnar with a Go to Sleep before Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes. 1… 2… Paul breaks it up with a Lo-Down Frog Splash. Heyman grabs the brass knuckles from his pocket and hands them to Paul. Paul smashes Rhodes’ jaw with the brass knuckles. Jimmy meets the same fate. Paul taunts the crowd and turns to eat a Spear from Reigns! Reigns grabs the brass knuckles and puts them around his fist. Reigns sidesteps an attack from Reed and hits a Superman Punch with the loaded fist! McIntyre also eats a loaded Superman Punch. Breakker pulls the straps down and ducks a shot. Breakker hits the ropes, but Reigns hits him with a Spear! Jey pulls Lesnar up for Reigns to hit, but Lesnar counters into an F5 attempt. Reigns quickly Spears Lesnar through the table in the corner, saving Jey!

Breakker spears Jimmy down and takes Reigns down. Breakker then splits Jey in half with a spear! Breakker gets in the second ring as McIntyre low blows Rhodes. Breakker hits the ropes at a breakneck speed to spear Rhodes down. Breakker goes to spear Punk into the cage, but Punk moves. Punk goes for a GTS on Breakker, but Paul saves him. Punk hits Paul with a GTS, but the pin is broken up. A mystery competitor climbs into the ring. The man superkicks Punk in the midsection and hits a Stomp! It seems to be Seth Rollins, but he just had shoulder surgery. The mystery man then climbs out of the cage and runs off. We never find out who that was! Breakker hits the ropes and hits Punk with a huge Spear for the win!

Winners: Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, “The Maverick” Logan Paul, “Big” Bronson Reed, and Brock Lesnar

The Vision, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar pose with Paul Heyman at ringside as pyrotechnics go off.

In the ring, CM Punk gets up and shows respect to Roman Reigns as they bump fists. Reigns looks down at Cody Rhodes, who pops up to his feet. Reigns refuses to bump fists with him. They intensely stare at each other as the show ends.