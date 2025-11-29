×
Ric Flair Clarifies Remarks On Hulk Hogan’s Death And “Street Drugs”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 29, 2025
During an appearance on the Doubl3 Coverage podcast, Ric Flair reflected on the heartbreaking loss of his longtime friend and fellow icon, Hulk Hogan. In the interview, Flair shared a private detail that immediately drew attention, saying, “I talked to him the day before he died. I shouldn’t say this, but what killed him was street drugs.” The line sparked widespread reaction, prompting Flair to address the matter directly and offer context to his remarks.

In a follow-up post on Twitter/X, Flair explained that he had never intended to diminish Hogan or his legacy, but was speaking from what he believed to be confirmed information shared among those close to the late legend. He wrote, “There seems to be some controversy over my remarks that street drugs killed Hulk Hogan. I was only repeating what I know to be a fact through family members. After 11 back surgeries, hip replacements, knee replacements, a shoulder replacement, and two neck surgeries, I am sure the pain was unbearable. A doctor, as I know, can only prescribe so much pain medication under medical guidelines. I’ve been told that all they did was try to help him, not hurt him to help him get through the night and the pain. Eventually, that catches up with you, as we know with everybody. He was my friend, a man I respected, and I’m only reporting what I’ve been told. Nothing more, nothing less. This was not an attempt to demean Hulk Hogan or his legacy. I have always referred to him as one of the two biggest stars in the industry, himself and Steve Austin. I apologize if people misunderstood my statement. Hulkamania forever!”

Flair closed by reaffirming his admiration for Hogan, noting that his words came from a place of loss rather than criticism, and emphasising the enormous impact Hogan had on professional wrestling.

