Ric Flair Says WWE Is Not Using Randy Orton Properly

WWE legend Ric Flair has made his feelings clear about Randy Orton’s recent booking, offering a blunt assessment that the veteran star deserves far more spotlight than he has been given in recent months. Flair shared his thoughts during an appearance on the Doubl3 Coverage podcast, reflecting on Orton’s legacy and why he believes WWE is missing an opportunity.

Flair did not hold back as he spoke about Orton’s abilities, praising his consistency and natural talent while questioning why he has been used so sparingly since his King of the Ring appearances earlier this year.

“Randy Orton, I mean, he’s third generation,” Flair said. “Randy is the best male worker in the company right now. They don’t utilize him the way I would if I was booker, but I’m not. So, he can still work his a** off. But, he’s making a lot of money. He’s doing good. He’s happy. And that’s all that matters.”

Orton’s last major storyline saw him team with Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025 to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, a bout that created a buzz but did not lead to a sustained push. His most recent match took place on the October 3 edition of SmackDown, where he and Cody Rhodes fell short against The Vision.

The question now is when Orton will return, and new details offer an encouraging update. After more than a month away from television, Orton is now being advertised for the December 5 SmackDown taping in Austin, Texas. If he appears, it will mark his first time back on the blue brand in nearly two months.

His absence stems from taking a Curb Stomp from Seth Rollins during his last appearance, a moment that effectively wrote him off WWE programming. For fans eager to see The Apex Predator back in action, the upcoming SmackDown taping may finally bring his return.