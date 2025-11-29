×
Claudio Castagnoli Wins CMLL World Heavyweight Championship In Arena Mexico

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 29, 2025
CMLL crowned a new World Heavyweight Champion last night in Mexico City, as Claudio Castagnoli shocked the Arena Mexico crowd by dethroning Gran Guerrero and ending the longtime star’s dominant run with the title. The AEW standout marked a major milestone in his career by capturing the championship in only his fourth CMLL match in Mexico.

Castagnoli delivered the decisive blow with the Neutralizer, securing the pinfall and officially closing the book on Guerrero’s reign, which had stretched beyond three years. This bout marked Castagnoli’s first CMLL appearance since last December, though he also featured earlier this year at the CMLL, AEW and NJPW joint Wrestle Dynasty supershow in the Tokyo Dome.

This latest triumph now sits alongside two major ROH World Championship victories in 2022 and 2023, cementing Castagnoli’s growing legacy across multiple promotions.

His win comes hot on the heels of a strong showing in the AEW Continental Classic, where he defeated Orange Cassidy on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Castagnoli now prepares for a high-stakes showdown with fellow Death Riders member Jon Moxley on Wednesday, December 3, when the tournament continues in Fishers, Indiana.

Elsewhere on the CMLL card, the Death Riders did not enjoy the same fortune. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta challenged Angel de Oro and Niebla Roja for the CMLL Tag Team titles, but the champions held firm and retained in front of the Arena Mexico faithful.

