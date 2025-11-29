×
Drew McIntyre Reflects On Missing Dream Singles Match With John Cena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 29, 2025
Drew McIntyre has opened up about one major career moment he wishes he’d experienced: a singles match against John Cena. While the matchup never happened, McIntyre made it clear he remains grateful for the time he spent learning from one of WWE’s most defining stars.

Speaking on The Stunner, McIntyre reflected on Cena’s enormous impact on the industry and the void he filled during a pivotal era in WWE history.

“He’s meant everything to our industry,” McIntyre explained. “When The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin left WWE, with the top superstars Triple H, Shawn Michaels at the end of their career, the company and the world needed somebody to step up into that top position. John stepped up in a massive way for multiple generations.”

McIntyre admitted that seeing Cena head toward the final phase of his in-ring career has made him more aware of the moment he missed.

“It’s insane to see that he’s about to have his last couple of matches. I’m sad I didn’t get one of them, but I’m glad I’m part of the roster. I’m glad I got to travel the world, I’m glad I got to learn from John Cena because he is a legend and he might just be the GOAT.”

Although they never faced each other one-on-one, the two have shared the ring several times in tag and multi-person matches, including three in 2025 at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and the August 8 SmackDown, where Cena and Cody Rhodes defeated McIntyre and Logan Paul. Their history stretches back even further to 2010, when Cena and David Otunga defeated McIntyre and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Tag Team Championships at Bragging Rights.

Both men are set to compete tonight at Survivor Series: WarGames. McIntyre enters the men’s WarGames match, while Cena will defend the Intercontinental title against Dominik Mysterio.

