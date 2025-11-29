Backstage News On AEW’s Booking Of Kenny Omega Revealed

A clearer picture is starting to form regarding how the company intends to use Kenny Omega throughout the year. The former AEW World Champion has not stepped back into the spotlight as a singles competitor since his loss to Kazuchika Okada at All In: Texas, and a new report now suggests this absence is far from accidental.

A recent update indicates that AEW is being very intentional with Omega’s in-ring schedule. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the company is actively steering him away from lengthy singles bouts. While not officially confirmed, Meltzer speculated that this strategy may have influenced the decision to reunite The Elite at Full Gear, giving Omega the opportunity to work more trios matches and reduce the physical strain on his body.

Omega’s output this year reflects the same pattern. He has only wrestled six singles matches, including a three-way at Dynasty and one bout outside AEW under the New Japan Pro-Wrestling banner. With Omega still recovering from a terrifying brush with diverticulitis that led to major surgery, the company is believed to be adjusting his workload as part of a long-term plan to extend his career.

At this stage, there is no clear indication of whether AEW will eventually push Omega back into high-profile singles competition.

Away from the speculation, Omega recently spoke candidly about the current landscape of AEW’s top talent during a sit-down interview with Hiroshi Tanahashi for NJPW World. When Tanahashi suggested Omega might be the “Ace” of AEW, Omega was quick to shut the idea down.

“No! Definitely not me,” Kenny Omega said. “I’d say Hangman. He’s a great guy, and he can wrestle all kinds of styles. AEW is an American company, but we showcase a lot of different styles. There’s some lucha, some Strong Style, deathmatch as well. Hangman’s deathmatches have been scary. But he’s been able to work that style. He can handle anything, and he’s a genuinely great guy. He was my first tag partner in AEW. It’s all in the heart.”

