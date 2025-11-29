Lash Legend And Trick Williams Announce Their Engagement

Lash Legend has shared a moment of genuine joy with her fans, revealing that one of the most significant milestones of her life has just taken place. As her stock continues to rise in WWE, the NXT star took to social media to announce a major personal commitment to her partner, Trick Williams, marking a moment she described as filled with emotion, gratitude, and love.

Legend openly expressed how overwhelmed she felt while sharing the news, stopping to reflect on how meaningful the moment was for her and her future.

“As I’m making this post Im getting emotional again but of pure joy, happiness, and peace,” she wrote. “If you know me, you know I dont play about my man! I love him more than words could ever put together. So honored blessed and thankful to spend the rest of my life with my handsome bestie.”

The announcement lands during what may be the most important week of her career so far. Legend is preparing for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series this Saturday, where she will join forces with Nia Jax, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Becky Lynch in one of the most anticipated matchups of the event.

Her rising momentum on the main roster has drawn praise from several analysts. On a recent Raw Recap, Sam Roberts highlighted her explosive style since teaming with Nia Jax, remarking that she has been “knocking people out since she got here” and bringing a new level of intensity to her performances.

While she has been focused on proving herself inside the ring, this heartfelt update gives fans a rare and personal look at the happiness she is experiencing away from the spotlight. It is a moment of celebration set against the fast-paced backdrop of Survivor Series weekend.