Roman Reigns Set For New WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Event Direction

A major long-term plan for WrestleMania 42 has shifted behind the scenes, with new details emerging about WWE’s intended main event. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer, WWE had originally locked in Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins for Night Two of WrestleMania 42. However, Rollins’s shoulder injury has pushed the company into a new direction, and the revised plan now places Reigns opposite whoever holds the World Championship next April in Las Vegas.

Meltzer explained that the company had already mapped out top matches for both the 2026 WrestleMania in Las Vegas and the 2027 event in Saudi Arabia, confirming the original marquee bout between the former Shield brothers. “Every key booking decision at this point for the top few people in the company do involve building matches both planned for both WrestleMania in Las Vegas in 2026 and for the 2027 show in Saudi Arabia. We don’t know what the matches are, past a confirmation of what we already knew which was Reigns vs Rollins was scheduled as the night two main event for 2026.”

The idea would have reignited their long rivalry on one of WWE’s biggest stages at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and April 19, 2026. But Rollins’s forced title vacancy and ongoing shoulder recovery have placed his WrestleMania return in doubt. With his status unclear, WWE have shifted focus toward a different showcase for Roman Reigns.

The updated direction now calls for Reigns to challenge the reigning World Champion at WrestleMania 42, with both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk immediately emerging as the obvious candidates. Meltzer added, “The Reigns hint regarding challenging either Rhodes or Punk, or someone else if either of those titles change hands first, is the current planned direction still as the main event. There will almost surely be more hints in War Games with Reigns, Rhodes and Punk all on the same team.”

Those hints are expected to unfold during tonight’s Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, where Reigns, Rhodes, and Punk will stand together on the same team as part of a highly anticipated lineup. With Rollins sidelined, the road to WrestleMania appears to be realigning in real time, and the next clues could arrive before the night is over.

