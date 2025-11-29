Tonight's WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 Preview

A huge night of action is on the horizon as WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 arrives, promising one of the most stacked lineups the event has seen in years. Now in its thirty-ninth year, the second-longest-running WWE Premium Live Event returns to Petco Park in San Diego, bringing back the brutal double-ring steel cage format for both men’s and women’s WarGames matches.

The men’s WarGames bout is being promoted as one of the most star-packed lineups ever assembled. Roman Reigns joins forces with Jimmy and Jey, undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion CM Punk to take on a powerhouse unit brought together by Paul Heyman. Their opponents include Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, a combination of brute force and unpredictability that has dominated the build towards the show.

The women’s WarGames match promises similar chaos. Despite years of animosity, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will stand on the same side for one night only, joining Alexa Bliss, Iyo Sky and AJ Lee. Across the ring waits a dangerous lineup featuring Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend in her main roster PLE debut, and the WWE women’s tag team champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. Every pairing in this match carries history, making the clash even more combustible.

Championship gold is also on the line. Stephanie Vaquer defends the WWE Women’s world championship against Nikki Bella in a rivalry that has turned deeply personal. Meanwhile, John Cena continues his emotional retirement tour by defending the WWE Intercontinental title against Dominik Mysterio. The rematch comes after Cena defeated Mysterio on WWE Raw to complete his journey to becoming a grand slam champion. Mysterio, determined to reclaim the title in front of his hometown, has insisted the match take place at Survivor Series.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 match card:



• Men’s WarGames match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos and Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman)

• Women’s WarGames match: Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and AJ Lee vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Becky Lynch

• WWE Intercontinental championship: John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

• WWE Women's world championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella