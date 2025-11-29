Chris Jericho Offered Retirement Storyline Amid WWE Interest

Chris Jericho’s future in the ring has become one of the most closely watched stories in wrestling, and fresh reporting has now added even more weight to the growing speculation. A new update from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that WWE has formally expressed interest in bringing the veteran star back, complete with a proposed retirement storyline that would serve as the final chapter of his storied career.

The development lands during Jericho’s longest stretch away from AEW television. His absence, combined with a widely circulated photo highlighting a noticeable physical transformation, has created a surge of speculation about where he may be headed next.

Meltzer reported that, while nothing is locked in, “all hints are in the WWE direction,” noting that the company has shown a clear desire to build a full retirement arc around Jericho should he choose to return.

“With Chris Jericho he said that he hoped Jericho would be back but didn’t say it would happen. As noted many times, this one is a Jericho decision and all hints are in the WWE direction. I know that WWE has offered him a retirement storyline and those in WWE have said that’s what they’d be interested in. Others expect him to be there early next year but nothing is confirmed.”

Financially, the numbers being discussed are significant. A WWE source previously told Fightful Select that Jericho would “almost certainly get offered ‘several million dollars’ annually” for a comeback run. They added that AEW is believed to be capable of matching the offer, leaving Jericho’s final call dependent on personal priorities and what he wants the final stages of his career to look like.

Jericho’s name is drawing attention largely because of the clock ticking on his AEW contract. Fightful Select reported that his current deal is set to expire at the end of 2025 unless extended or frozen. Jericho has not appeared on AEW programming since April 2025, making this the longest hiatus he has taken since AEW launched.

Tony Khan has attempted to quiet any talk of issues behind the scenes, offering public praise for Jericho when asked about his status.

“I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW, and Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here.”

However, the same report noted that Jericho has not been included in recent creative conversations, even though his creative direction is normally handled directly with Khan. Despite this, those close to the situation insist the relationship between the two remains “still strong,” adding to the mixed signals circulating around his future.

Jericho’s eventual decision is shaping up to be one of the biggest stories of the coming year, with Meltzer confirming that multiple promotions are prepared to pursue him the moment he becomes available. WWE sources have also reportedly taken note of the overwhelmingly positive audience reactions whenever Jericho’s name comes up on their programming, with one staff member calling it a “good sign for his interest.”