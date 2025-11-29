Tommy Cairo, ECW Original, Helping Local Community

The world debut of Super Strong Pro Heavyweight Wrestling will be on December 7, 2025 at 22 King Street, Mount Holly, NJ 08060. Portion of proceeds will Benefit St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Founded by ECW legend Tommy Cairo and second generation ring announcer Eric Stevens.

Two shows in the same day first show at 1 PM will benefit Girl Scouts of America.

Second show at 5pm

PLEASE NOTE: PORTION OF PROCEEDS GO TO BENEFIT St. Jude's Children's Research Center

The greatest talent in the world will be making their SSPW debut such as Zenith Zion, Francesca Chini, Tony Chini, Jack Maertens, Alvin, Grimm The Bull, NWA's Wrecking ball Legursky, AIWF's Buzz Bloodsaw, Bryant Starr​, Streamline, The Shot Callers, Hyena Hexx, Marvelous , Becca Wiley, Russian Manimal Volkof, Stevie Brooks​m ECW's Joel Gertner and many more.

This professional wrestling organization is unlike many who came before and many who will come after. Founded by second generation ring announcer Eric Stevens, and ECW pro Wrestling legend Ironman Tommy Cairo.

At a young age Tommy Cairo looked up to professional wrestling legend and humanitarian Bruno Sammartino. Sammartino was an individual who was needed during a time were people needed hope. For those who do not know he is the longest reigning heavyweight champion of all time and one point he was one of the strongest men in the world. However, he was a survivor of World War 2. This taught Sammartino the value of people and his kindness was as just as well-known as his strength.

Cairo in comparison to Sammartino has many similarities. Cairo was multi-sport athlete and champion in the following sports body building, powerlifting, and Olympic style weightlifting. He was a multi time Amateur Athletic Union AAU champion.

In ECW he was the last ECW Pensilvania Champion. He helped mentor such legends as Tommy Dreamer, and Sandman.

Outside the ring he has helped numerous individuals with addictions and is very involved in mentoring at his church.