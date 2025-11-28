AEW Collision Thanksgiving Results - November 27, 2025

Results by: Cory Strode, pwinsider.com

AEW Collision was recorded last night after Dynamite in Nashville, TN at The Pinnacle. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness.

Pac vs Speedball Mike Bailey - Continental Classic Tournament Match

They each miss with their first attacks until they finally start connecting with kicks and chops. Bailey gets a kick flurry and Pac goes to the floor to regroup. Bailey goes to leap onto him, but Pac stomps him on the apron and drags him to the floor and works him over. Pac whips Bailey into the ring for a one count. Pac slams Bailey into the turnbuckles back and forth. Pac lays in kicks in the corner.

Pac brings Bailey to the middle of the ring for a rear chinlock. Pac gets a snap mare and follows with a drop-kick into him. Pac gets a running uppercut and covers for two. Pac slowly works over Bailey until Bailey gets a drop-kick off the second turnbuckle. Bailey fires in kicks until he covers Pac for two. Pac goes to the floor and then catches Bailey on the apron. Bailey trips Pac on the apron and then a moonsault front he second turnbuckle onto Pac on the floor as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Pac gets a bull to back suplex from the top where he basically tosses Bailey for a two count. Pac goes to the top and Bailey leaps up and Pac leaps over him. Bailey gets a big boot and then a series of kicks. Pac gets a big boot of his own and then a German suplex off the ropes. Bailey gets a backflip knee drop on Pac. Both men struggle to get up. Bailey is up at 8 as is Pac. They trade kicks back and forth. They eventually charge into kicking each other and they are both down and roll to the floor.

They charge at each other with kicks on the floor and are both knocked down again. Pac runs Bailey into the announce table and then hits a German suplex on the floor and returns to the ring. Bailey answers the ref’s count at 9 and dodges a baseball slide by Pac and hits a springboard moonsault front he top rope to the floor Bailey issues a dive from the top and Pac grabs him for a belly to back into the turnbuckles. Bailey is up for a back heel kick and then misses a spinning kick. Pac gets a bridging point for two.

Pac gets a German suplex, but Bailey lands on his feet for a poisonrana, a thrust kick and a spin kick. Bailey goes to the top and misses the Ultimo. Pac hits a running lariat into a brutalizer and Bailey is knocked out.

Winner for three points: Pac

In the back, Lexi Nair asks Daniel Garcia about his match tonight with Matt Menard and he thanks Matt for the past support, but now he needs Matt to lay down and lose for him.

Renee Paquette is with Brody King and Bandido and Bandido feels they lost the titles because of him. Bandido says Brody taught him how to fight and the next time they fight for the titles, he will not let Brody down. Brody says he is proud of what they have done and they will be in AEW, fighting for the title for a long time, and next Friday, Bandido has Final Battle to prepare for.

We are told Rush has a knee injury and instead, Bandido will be in a 5-man Survivor of the Fittest match the Ring of Honor world title.

Daniel Garcia vs Daddy Magic

Jon Moxley joins commentary. Matt Menard is going by Daddy Magic alone in the match.

Matt starts yelling at Garcia before they lock up and Daddy forces them to the corner. They break clean. They lock up again and Garcia forces them to the corner and when they break, Daddy shoves him down. Daddy slams Garcia into the corner and throws hands. Garcia leaves the ring and Daddy follows him and they brawl on the floor.

Daddy slams Garcia’s head into the steel steps and they brawl around the ring. Garcia gets in the ring and daddy tosses a chair at him. When he returns to the ring, Garcia beats him down in the corner. Garcia jaws with the fans as Daddy is down on the mat and we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Daddy is busted open. Daddy is able to get a Boston crab on Garcia. Garcia makes it to the ropes for a break. Garcia rolls to the floor and Daddy follows him. Garcia kicks daddy and hits a DDT on the floor. Garcia yells he ain’t done with Daddy yet and then slams him head first into the announce table repeatedly. Garcia shoves Daddy head between the steel steps and a ring post and drop-kicks the steel steps.

Daddy is slow to get back in the ring and finally gets into the ring at 9 (didn’t they just do this in the last match?). Garcia lets him struggle to his feet and he does the Garcia dance. Daddy gets a rollup for two and Garcia gets a series of chest slaps. Daddy fires back and they fight to the corner where the ref pulls him off. Garcia gets a drop-kick and then grabs a bulldog choke. Daddy passes out next to the ropes.

Winner: Daniel Garcia.

I am not happy that the first two matches tonight have the same finish.

This brings out Mark Briscoe with the TNT title and a mic. When he gets to the ring he says he is thankful to be the TNT champion. He then tells Garcia he was having trouble deciding who to knock off first as champion. He heard Garcia saying he wants the TNT title back so he will not duck anyone, He says just like he will devour his Thanksgiving dinner, he will devour Garcia as well.

We go to the back where GOA introduces Ricochet and he says as the new AEW National Champion, he sets the tone. He goes over the people he has beat. Today he comes in peace because it’s Thanksgiving and he is thankful he doesn’t have to be in the Continental Classic and we should be thankful for him. He thanks GOA for helping him win the title. GOA says they have reservations for the best five star restaurant. In Nashville.

Tony Schiavone introduces the new Tag Team champions, FTR with Stokely. Stokely puts over FTR and says it was the top match at Full Gear is all everyone wanted to talk about. He then introduces them to the crowd.

The lights go out and we get the entrance of the Bang Bang Gang. They enter the ring and Austin Gunn shoves Stokely out of the way. He then says since they were the last team to pin FTR, they are the first to congratulate them and then asks the crowd if they are sick of FTR. Juice Robinson says they are sick of hearing about how good FTR is, but last week, they beat FTR for $200k. They have a bit of green but they want a bit of gold.

Juice says they have beat FTR a few times before. He then promises them it will happen again and the next time FTR faces them, the titles will be on the line.

Dax Harwood starts to talk back and Austin knocks the mic out of his hand. Juice then says next time, maybe, just maybe, is the Bang Bang Gang. Austin says they are fighting for Colton Gunn, Jay White and everyone in the audience.

It is now time for the MxM TV Challenge as Mansoor, Mason Madden, Johnny TV, and Taya Valkyrie are in the ring in Wizard of Oz costumes.

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) and Dalton Castle vs Mansoor, Mason Madden and Johnny TV

MxM TV attacks before the bell and everyone is brawling in and out of the ring. TV tosses Taya at Dalton on the floor. MxM try to mock the Outrunner elbow drop, but Turbo avoids it and tags in Dalton. Dalton avoids a kick by Mason, who gets crotched on the top and then gets a suplex on Mansoor. Mason is slammed by Dalton. The Outrunners get Total Recall on TV and then hit the double bicep drop. Dalton hits the bangarang for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Outrunners and Dalton Castle.

After the match, Ricochet and GOA come to the stage to stop the celebration. He says they are in HIS ring and GOA beats them down. He tells the crowd they should be standing up and giving him the respect he earned. He then goes up to Country Music Star Michael Ray in the front row and heels him.

Ray shoves Ricochet and dares him to jump the rail. Security and the referees keep them apart, but Ray does jump the rail. Security keeps them apart.

In the back, Lexi is with the Don Callis Family and Don is thankful that they got points in the Continental Classic and they all go around and talk about what they are thankful for. Takeshita is thankful for the family. Okada is thankful he doesn’t have to team with Takeshita. That causes things to start to break down as we go to the ring.

Katsuyori Shibata vs Eddie Kingston

They start fighting on the ramp and then brawl on the floor. Shibata rolls Eddie into the ring and the bell rings. Shibata throws knees and Eddie gets a double underhook suplex for one only. Shibata runs Eddie into the corner, lays in blows and then gets a back suplex. Shibata gets on the middle turnbuckle and mocks the crowd. When Eddie charges, Shibata drops him and works him over in the corner. Shibata then twists Eddie's arm to the mat and stomps on it. Shibata gets a series of measured stomps and then an arm bar onto the mat.

Eddie rolls to the ropes for the break. They throw hands in the corner, Shibata then stomps Eddie down as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Shibata gets a low blow in front of the ref and tries to get a juji gitame, and the ref breaks it up. Eddie gets a DDT for the pin and the win.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

Eddie says he won’t speak on what Hook did because Hook is still his boy. A fan yells they love Eddie and Eddie says he didn’t think he deserved the love. He says he was told to shoot, and he says he doesn’t do things to get a character over. He is pro wrestling. He says he loves the fans because they love pro wrestling. He says he doesn’t know if he will live or die every day, but he does what he does because there is a kid somewhere inspired to get into pro wrestling.

He says when he looks at Samoa Joe, who had one of the best title runs in Ring of Honor History He says Joe now is leading Hook down the wrong path. He tells Joe to look behind his eyes and he only has peace when he is in the ring. He says winter is coming and Joe needs to face him in this ring. Eddie then carries a young fan to the ring.

In the back, Red Velvet congratulates Kris Statlander and Mercedes Mone for their Full Gear Match. She tells Mone 13 belts weren't so lucky and says the only reason Mone beat her was because she found an opening. She knows Mone is a fighting champion, and she’s never been at Ring of Honor, so at Final Battle, she wants her rematch.

Thekla vs Tay Melo

Thekla lays in blows to Tay’s back and Mel reverses and drops Thekla and beats her down on the mat. Thekla covers up and then gets an over the shoulder judo throw twice and then a back kick for two. Tay gets a reverse gogoplata and Thekla gets to the ropes for the break. Thekla gets a drop toe hold and then a running knee that knocks Tay to the apron. Thekla follows her and gets a suplex on the ramp as we go picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Tay kicks Thekla who smiles and laughs. Thekla gives a big strike and tells Tay to try her. Tay gives a big slap and then a series of strikes to Thekla’s back. Thekla gets a big elbow strike and locks on the Death Trap. Tay rolls backward into the pin on Thekla for two. Thekla does the spider walk and tries for the spear, but Tay meets her with a knee strike for two. Tay gets a Gotch style pile driver for two.

Tay tries for the Tay KO, but Thekla escapes and gets a big kick. Thekla gets the spear and then hits a curb stomp for the pin and the win.

Winners: Thekla

The Sisters of Sin join Thekla for a post match attack, but Jamie Hayter charges to the ring for the save. The Triangle of Madness surrounds her and Kris Statlander is next to the ring and finally drives them off.

Konosuke Takeshita vs Roderick Strong - Continental Classic Tournament match

Don Callis joins commentary.

They lock up and Takeshita forces Roddy into the ropes for the break. They lock up again and go for the greco roman knuckle lock and Roddy breaks it to pick the leg and they move to mat wrestling. They work their way back to their feet and Roddy has a wristlock. Roddy brings Roddy down to the mat and they keep going hold for hold. Takeshita gets a hip toss and they reset.

They lock up and Takeshita forces them to the ropes and breaks with a face rake. Takeshita gets a leaping clothesline. Takeshita gets a running forearm in the corner, and when he charges at Roddy, Roddy is able to snatch Takeshita into a backbreaker. He gets a big chop and stomps Takeshita down in the ropes. Roddy lays in chops in the corner and then in the ropes. Roddy grabs an abdominal stretch. Takeshita goes to the floor for a break and Roddy gets a sliding leap into him and they brawl on the floor.

Takeshita gets a burning hammer into the barricade as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Takeshita and Roddy throw hands. Roddy hits a drop-kick. They are both slow to get up, and Roddy follows with clotheslines. Roddy gets a back suplex and then lays in chops. Roddy then hits his drive by strikes and a back suplex followed with a tiger driver into a Stronghold attempt. Takeshita gets to the ropes for the break.

Takeshita rakes Roddy’s eyes and then hits him with a Blue Thunder Bomb for two because that move never wins a match. Takeshita gets a brutal kick and follows up by pulling Roddy to the top. Roddy fights out of it and gets a bully to back suplex on the top turnbuckle. Roddy drags Takeshita to the middle of the ring to pin for two.

They go back and forth with knees and then with strikes. Roddy hits a gut buster followed by a backbreaker. Takeshita gets a German suplex with a bridge for two. Takeshita hits a power drive knee and then the Raging Fire for the pin and the win

Winner and getting three points: Konosuke Takeshita

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving as we are desperately out of time.