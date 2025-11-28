AEW Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve Results - November 26, 2025

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with the start of the 2025 AEW Continental Classic tournament from The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. with the post-AEW Full Gear 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite, live on Thanksgiving Eve on TBS and HBO Max.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (NOVEMBER 26, 2025): NASHVILLE, TN.

The usual show opening video and accompanying theme song plays, and then we shoot inside The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN., where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

AEW Continental Classic (Gold League)

Kyle Fletcher vs. Kazuchika Okada

An AEW Full Gear package and AEW Continental Classic video airs after that, and then we return inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Kyle Fletcher's theme song. Out comes the former TNT Champion and member of The Don Callis Family, "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher.

Don Callis joins the gang on special guest commentary for this opening contest, featuring two of his family's members. After Fletcher settles inside the squared circle, the theme for his opponent hits, and out comes reigning AEW International Champion and the last Continental Classic winner, "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada.

The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. The fans break out in a loud "Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!" chant before the two even touch. Seconds later an even louder "F**k Don Callis!" chant spreads throughout the building. Both men get into each other’s faces.

They fist bump and run through some chain wrestling. Fletcher with wrist control, as he tries to grind the top of Okada’s head. Okada rolls him to the mat and into a side headlock. Fletcher to his feet, he takes Okada to the ropes.

He gives the clean break but steals a page from Okada’s book as he pats him on the chest lol. Both men lock-up, Okada takes Fletcher to the ropes and shows him how it’s really done lol. Big boot from Okada, but Fletcher with a running shoulder tackle.

Fletcher takes in the response from the fans. He kicks Okada, picks him up and hits a scoop slam for a two. Fletcher with a chop to Okada. Okada backs up to the corner and takes another chop. He walks his way to another corner, but he ducks the next chop and kicks Fletcher.

"The Protostar" fires out of the corner with a double axe handle to the face of Okada. Cover for a two. Fletcher methodically stomps on the ankle and arm of Okada. He kicks Okada in the back and hits another scoop slam. Fletcher goes to the outside to take in the jeers as he climbs to the top rope.

Okada shoves Rick Knox into the ropes to send Fletcher onto his tins lol. Okada dropkicks Fletcher out and to the floor as we see Okada plead with Knox. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Okada with a bodyslam. He climbs the top rope but Fletcher pushes the referee onto the ropes and that trips Okada up. Fletcher climbs the top rope and he lands a superplex. Both men get to their feet and Fletcher with right hands.

Fletcher to the ropes and he lands a big boot to the face. Fletcher with a back suplex. He goes for the cover but Okada kicks out. Fletcher grabs Okada but Okada lifts Fletcher up and slams him onto the mat. Okada climbs the top rope but Fletcher gets to his feet and he hits Okada with a right hand.

Fletcher goes for a suplex but Okada with right hands and Fletcher falls to the mat. Fletcher with an elbow drop. Okada goes for a right hand but Fletcher with a suplex. Fletcher runs towards Okada but Okada rolls to the outside of the ring.

Fletcher on the ring apron but Okada trips him up and Fletcher falls face first onto the ring apron. Okada DDT’s Fletcher onto the outside. Okada throws Fletcher back in the ring and he lands a brainbuster. He goes for the cover but Fletcher kicks out. Okada with right hands but Fletcher with right hands.

Okada to the ropes but Fletcher with a super kick. Okada gets back up and he lands a drop kick. Okada with a tombstone piledriver. He goes for the Rainmaker but Fletcher with a Michinoku driver. Both men with elbows to the face and Okada with a clothesline.

Okada lifts Fletcher up but Fletcher lands on his feet and he throws Okada onto the second turnbuckle. Fletcher with a powerbomb. He goes for the cover but Okada kicks out. Fletcher goes for a brain buster but Okada lands on his feet. Okada with a rake to the eyes. He grabs Fletcher but Fletcher rolls him up and gets the pin.

Winner (3 points): Kyle Fletcher

Are The Elite Reunited?

After the match, we shoot backstage where we see a shot of Kenny Omega's locker room. Out he come as Lexy Nair looks to get a word from him. Omega tells Lexy that he has not been a model employee or friend and he was once fooled by Don as well.

He would be a hypocrite if he were not to take that into account and think long and hard as to where he and The Young Bucks stand. He says if the fans are willing to accept him for everything he has done, who is he to say that the Bucks don’t deserve a second chance. He closes the door and moments later, out come The Young Bucks.

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament

Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron

The bell rings and we are under way. Cameron and Hart start the match. Cameron with a kick and a head lock take down. Cameron to the ropes and Willow is tagged in, they double team Hart. Willow goes for the cover but Skye Blue breaks it up. Willow grabs Hart but Hart with a jaw breaker.

Skye Blue is tagged in. Skye Blue grabs Willow but Willow with a clothesline. Willow goes for the cover but Skye Blue kicks out. Willow with a clothesline and Cameron is tagged back in. Willow picks Cameron up to throw her onto Skye Blue but Skye Blue moves out of the way.

Hart is tagged in and she lands a splash onto Cameron. Skye Blue is tagged back in. They double team Cameron. Willow grabs Hart to the outside of the ring and she throws her into the barricade. Cameron with a slingblade onto Skye Blue. Cameron gets Skye Blue in the corner.

Cameron gets on the second rope and begins hitting her with right hands. Hart distracts Cameron and Skye Blue trips her up. Skye Blue with a neck breaker. We head to a break. When we return, we see Cameron goes to the top, but Skye kicks out the feet of Cameron. She traps the head of Cameron and kicks it.

Hart to the top, looking for the moonsault, but she switches it up and hits an elbow drop for a two. They dispose of Willow and try to double team Harley. She kicks them away for a second, but Willow is back with the blind tag. Lariat to Skye, Doctor Bomb to Julia for the win. Back to break we go.

Winners and ADVANCING: Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron

Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship Celebration

When the show returns, Tony Schiavone is standing in the middle of the ring. He mentions the title changes at AEW Full Gear 2025, including the AEW World Championship going from Hangman Page to Samoa Joe. He then introduces "The Samoan Submission Machine" and the rest of The Opps.

Out they come, led by Joe, as the commentators stress the fact that Joe is the first-ever active double champion in AEW history. He settles in the ring and tells Schiavone that tonight is a celebration, so don't ruin his and get your hillbilly ass out of here.

Before he can say much of anything else, we see on the big screens a car arriving. Out pops Swerve Strickland with a giant chain. Prince Nana handles a staple gun and tells him to go to work boss. He walks with an angry look on his face and out of nowhere, Hangman Page walks up beside him with his own giant chain.

Inside the arena, Joe is annoyed and again insists that tonight he is going to have a celebration. He tells Shibata to "go get the scrubs" because no one is ruining it. He runs back and comes out with a bunch of the Samoa Joe students. Joe introduces a video package to better illustrate his "brilliance."

Included in the video is footage of HOOK's heel turn. Back live, Joe introduces HOOK, who comes out to some old-school Italian music. He hugs Joe like he, not Taz, is his father. He then gets on the microphone, but before he can say much, he is cut off by the new-and-improved theme for Swerve Strickland.

Out he comes with his giant chain and staple gun. One of the students comes after him through the crowd, and he starts choking him with it. Hangman Page's theme hits and he does the same as The Opps bail and watch as Hangman and Swerve hang two of Joe's students by their throats over the ring ropes.

AEW Continental Classic (Blue League)

Jon Moxley vs. Mascara Dorada

A video package featuring new comments from Jon Moxley airs. Back live, his theme hits and The Death Riders leader makes his usual custom ring entrance through the crowd for our second AEW Continental Classic tournament bout of the evening. HE settles in the ring and the music for his opponent, Mascara Dorada hits.

The bell sounds and a loud "Let's go Moxley" and "You tapped out!" dueling chant gets going aimed at The Death Riders leader. After some back-and-forth action early on, we see Moxley settle into an offensive lead. The match heads to a mid-match break.

As the show returns, we see Dorada with the kick combination into a Code Red for a two. Dorada to the top, but Moxley rolls out onto the floor. It’s of little use, however, as Dorada hits the Tornio AND lands on his feet. Dorada returns Moxley to the ring, but he catches an approaching Dorada with a cutter.

Moxley mounts Dorada with punches in the corner. Moxley takes too long starring into the crowd, as Dorada sneaks out and has Moxley in an Electric Chair. He hits a neck breaker and applies the cross arm-breaker. Moxley fights his way out of it and punches Dorada in the head.

From there, we see a running knee strike from Moxley. Moxley looking Paradigm Shift, but Dorada rolls up Jon for a two. Thrust kick from Dorada puts Moxley on the mat. Dorada to the top rope, 450 Splash! The cover, Moxley kicks out just before three.

The action continues, and we see Moxley psyche himself up, only to eat an enziguri. Dorada to the top again, but he meets the knees of Moxley. Jon with a variation of the bulldog choke. Dorada tries to escape, but in the struggle, goes out.

Winner (3 Points): Jon Moxley

Holiday Seasons Death Match Challenge Issued

Once the match wraps up, we see Marina Shafir arrives to chastise Dorada and check on Jon. Toni Storm is here. "Jonny, Jonny, Jonny! You are not dreaming! Your eyes do not deceive you! This is Toni Storm live and in living color."

Storm continues, "And, judging from your actions the past few weeks, the most resilient, tough, and bitchy person in the ring. Despite your cargo pants, I really like you, Jonny. But you operate from a place of hate and fear, I operate from a place of love, and you could never understand."

Toni would love to chat all night, but she has a message for Jon’s cape wearing daughter. Toni and her lover have decided on the stipulation for that match. It has to be good enough for these Sickos! She has been awake for four days thinking about what she wanted to do.

She rolled over this morning and looked at her sweet Mina! She just realized that she hasn’t gotten her anything for Christmas! They are going to have the heads of two slot tarts on a silver platter! Next Wednesday, no holds barred, no tags, it will be a Holiday Seasons Death Match.

Kris Statlander Wants To Know Who's Coming With Her

Renee Paquette and Kris Statlander in the back. Renee notes that Kris is only the second woman to pin Mercedes Mone in AEW. What is next? Kris ponders what is next. She says the looks on people’s face seem to be of disbelief.

You have one of three options, you can turn to the past, you can stay in the present, or you can look to the future. She turned Renee’s head each time by the way, making it funnier. Kris knows what she direction she is going, so who's coming with her?

AEW Continental Classic (Blue League)

Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight

The bell rings. as Knight slides around the ring in pursuit of Allin. Lock-up, Knight takes Allin to the corner and gives a clean break. Fist bump by both men, as they lock up and trade off wrist control. Allin with a back trip, as he tries to ground Knight.

He switches to a headlock, but Knight to his feet, so Darby runs the top rope and hits an arm drag. He grounds Knight again, but Knight reverses with a leg lock. Knight ducks a lariat, high boot from Knight, and his monkey flip causes Allin to catch his leg on the ropes.

Allin rolls out to the floor, as Knight gives chase and returns him to the ring. Allin rolls back out of the ring, so Knight with a kick to the gut and he throws Allin into the barricade. Knight returns Knight to the ring, but he catches Kevin with a snap over the top rope.

Tope Suicida from Allin follows. Darby heads to the apron and to the very top. He possibly was looking for a Coffin Drop, but Knight sneaks up behind him and hits a back suplex from the top! On that note, we head off to break. When the show returns, after more back-and-forth action, Knight pulls off the upset.

Winner (3 points): Kevin Knight

Thanksgiving AEW Collision Updates

We get a history lesson with FTR, as we see all three of their tag team title wins. We will hear from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler on the Thanksgiving episode of AEW Collision on Thursday night.

Eddie Kingston appears in a brief backstage direct-to-camera promo segment. He tells Samoa Joe he heard him mention his name. He says he's gonna beat his boy Katsuyori Shibata tomorrow night.

AEW Continental Classic (Blue League)

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy

It's main event time!

Each man makes their respective ring walk, and then the bell sounds to get our final match of the evening officially off-and-running. After just a minute or two of early back-and-forth action from the onset, the show shifts gears and heads into the final commercial break of the evening.

When the show returns, we see Claudio goes for a modified back breaker but Cassidy with a DDT. Cassidy with a dropkick followed by a kick to the face. Cassidy grabs Claudio but Claudio with a kick. Claudio goes for a spear in the corner but Cassidy moves out of the way.

Claudio falls to the outside of the ring. Cassidy throws him back in the ring. Cassidy gets in the ring but Claudio goes for a suplex, Cassidy reverses it into a Stun Dog Millionaire. Cassidy climbs the top rope and jumps but Claudio with a European uppercut.

Claudio goes for the cover but Cassidy kicks out. Claudio goes for the Neutralizer but Cassidy goes for a sunset flip, Claudio grabs Cassidy and spins him around the ring. Claudio goes for a European uppercut but Cassidy with the Orange Punch.

He follows that up with a DDT. Cassidy with the Beach Break. He goes for the cover but Claudio kicks out. Cassidy runs towards Claudio but Claudio with a European uppercut. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. After the match, we learn that things aren't over yet.

Following the pin, we see the other members of The Death Riders make their way out and head to the ring. They begin a post-match attack of the "Freshly Squeezed" one. As this continues, The Don Callis Family comes out. As does Kevin Knight and Mascara Dorada. They all brawl as this week's show ends. Thanks for joining us!

Winner (3 points): Claudio Castagnoli