WWE NXT Gold Rush Night 2 Results - November 25, 2025

Night Two of Gold Rush comes to us from Madison Square Garden. The show was filmed last week and on the card for Gold Rush we have the TNA Knockouts Championship being defended as Kelani Jordan puts her gold on the line against Jordynne Grace and Lei Ying Lee, Trick Williams takes on Myles Borne, Kendal Grey and Jackson Drake defend their Evolve Men's and Women' Championships against Lainey Reid and Sean Legacy, Fallon Henley collides with Zaria in a Women's Speed Tournament Finals Match, John Cena announces the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Participants and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on the CW at 8/7 C.

Match 1 - WWE Men's Evolve Championship Match: Jackson Drake(c) w/The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes & Brad Balor) -vs- Sean Legacy

We get the bell, Drake smacks Legacy around a bit. Legacy and Drake roll around on the mat and Legacy hits an atomic drop on Drake and then kicks him on the back of his neck. Legacy hits a standing moonsault and covers Drake for a near fall. The action spills outside and Legacy chops Drake before driving him into the apron. Legacy chops Drake again and again. Legacy gets distracted by Swipe Right and Drake takes control and strikes Legacy. Back in the ring, Legacy gets on Drake and covers for a two count. Legacy trips Drake and dropkicks him. Smokes grabs Legacy's leg and gets a suplex in the corner by Drake.

We come back from a break, Drake kicks Legacy and Legacy strikes Drake. Drake kicks Legacy in the corner and Legacy kicks out at one. Drake kicks Legacy several times, Legacy comes back with chops. Legacy dropkicks Drake and hits a German Suplex. Legacy hits a springboard dropkick and Drake rolls out of the ring. Legacy hits a Swanton on The Vanity Project. Back in the ring, Drake hits a sitout powerbomb and covers Legacy for a near fall. Legacy hits a springboard 450 and Drake reverses the pin and Legacy kicks out. Drake hits a moonsault double knees and covers Legacy for a two count. Drake and Legacy fight out of the ring and Drake sends Legacy back in. Both men get on the top rope and Legacy hits a backflip slam on Drake and covers for a near fall. Legacy and Drake trade blows and Legacy gets Drake on his shoulders and goes for Shambles but Drake counters and hits a double gutbuster on Legacy. Drake drapes Legacy on the top rope and hits a springboard knee drop. Drake hits Unaliving and gets the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Men's Evolve Champion: Jackson Drake

Sol Ruca is sitting backstage, Ethan Page comes in and asks her if she's missing a white towel and throws one at her. He tells Ruca she would be champion if she stopped worrying about Zaria. Ruca says it's complicated and Page tells her she shouldn't play second to nobody but she's sitting here thinking of Zaria. Page tells her to think of herself. Myles Borne comes in and tells Ruca to not listen to Page. Page tells Borne to mind his own business and tells Borne that he knows Trick Williams and Williams will win because he focuses on himself.

Match 2 - WWE Women's Speed Championship Match: Fallon Henley w/Fatal Influence (Jacy Jane & Lainey Reid) -vs- Zaria

The women lock up, and Henley drops Zaria. They lock up again and Henley gets on Zaria's back and Zaria collides with the turnbuckle forcing Henley off her back. Henley rolls up Zaria who kicks out and they then trade punches. Zaria rolls up Henley who kicks out. The women trade pinning attempts and fail. Henley splashes onto Zaria and covers again. Zaria kicks out and kicks Henley. Zaria collides with Henley in the corner and suplexes her. Zaria covers Henley who kicks out at two. Zaria punches out Henley and puts Henley in a Texas Clover Leaf submission hold. Henley gets to the ropes breaking the hold and Zaria then kicks Henley. Zaria kicks Henley and locks Henley in a half nelson against the turnbuckle. Zaria hits a flying clothesline and Henley rolls out of the ring. Zaria goes after her and punches her outside the ring. Reid and Jayne distract Zaria allowing Henley to clock Zaria. Back in the ring, Henley jumps on Zaria who rolls through and Henley counters and DDTs Zaria and covers for a near fall. The time limit expires ending the match.

Ava comes out and says this is not how the match will end so this match is now sudden death and the match continues until we get a pin. Henley counters Zaria and Zaria sends Henley out of the ring and we cut to a commercial.

Back from a commercial break, Zaria has Henley hanging in the corner. Henley breaks free and slams down Zaria. Zaria is covered and she kicks out at two. Henley punches Zaria and Zaria punches back. They trade punches and strikes. Henley gets Zaria in The Rings of Saturn and Zaria overpowers and rolls up Henley, and Henley does the same and we get kick outs. Zaria is slammed into the corner and Zaria slams Henley off the middle rope. Zaria bulldozes through Henley and hits a pumpkick. Zaria tosses Henley after headbutting her. Henley elbows Zaria and rolls her up for a near fall. Zaria spears Henley who rolls out of the ring. Zaria collides with the steel steps missing Henley. Back in the ring, Henley hits a Shining Wizard and a jumping legdrop and gets the win.

Winner and NEW WWE Women's Speed Champion: Fallon Henley

We get a video promo for Shilo Hill where he talks about his life and where he comes from. He talks about him missing a tooth and when he broke his tooth he couldn't stop smiling because it makes him look tough.

John Cena selects the participants in the MenIron Survivor Participants. He selects Je'Von Evans, Leon Slater, Joe Hendry, Dion Lennox, and Myles Borne.

Match 3 - TNA Knockouts Championship Triple Threat Match: Kelani Jordan(c) -vs- Jordynne Grace -vs- Lei Ying Lee

The bell rings and Lee rolls up Grace and Jordan breaks the pin. Grace and Jordan punch each other. Lee comes in and gets pushed away. Grace and Lee start fighting and Jordan gets on Grace's back. Lee comes off the top rope and hits a blockbuster on both Grace and Jordan. Lee covers Grace for a near fall. Lee and Grace go at it, and Lee kicks Grace and strikes Grace against the turnbuckle. Lee gets pushed off the top rope by Jordan and in the ring Grace starts punching Jordan. Jordan is slammed into the turnbuckle and Grace hits a double knees to Jordan's spine. Grace uppercuts Jordan and hits A Little Grace and covers for a two count. Lee gets back in the ring and Grace is double teamed and Jordan then strikes Lee and tosses her out of the ring. Jordan elbows Grace and Grace is double teamed again. Jordan hits an X-Factor and covers Grace for a near fall. Grace and Lee are knocked outside the ring. Jordan hits a legdrop on Grace who is draped on the ropes. Grace and Lee both lay outside the ring. Jordan hits a moonsault to the outside and we cut to a break.

Back from commercial, Jordan comes off the top rope with a Frog Splash and covers Grace. Lee breaks the pin. Lee kicks Grace in the corner, Lee dropkicks Jordan who is being held by Grace. Lee covers both Grace and Jordan and they kick out at two. Grace back body drops Lee and then kicks her a few times. Grace suplexes both Lee and Jordan and covers Lee for a near fall. Grace sits Lee on the top rope and climbs up with her. Lee blocks a superplex and both women punch each other on the top rope. Jordan slams Lee off the ropes and then climbs up and starts striking Grace on the top turnbuckle. Jordan hits a top rope Spanish Fly and covers Grace till Lee breaks it up. Lee locks Jordan in a single leg crab - Grace breaks the hold and powerbombs Lee. Jordan breaks the hold and Grace rolls her up for a two count. Grace powerbombs Jordan and covers her and Jordan kicks out. Lee and Grace battle in the ring. Jordan slams Grace out of the ring. Jordan kicks Lee in the ring and comes off the top rope and misses a 450 Splash. Lee kicks Jordan and goes to slam her but Grace gets in the ring. Grace is rolled up and she kicks out. Grace slams down Jordan, Lee comes in and kicks Grace out of the ring. Lee kicks Jordan and gets the win.

Winner and NEW TNA Knockouts Champion: Lei Ying Lee

Fatal Influence talk backstage, Jacy Jayne asks Fallon Henley how she feels being champion. They tell Lainey Reid it's her turn now. Ava comes in and tells the ladies that Reid has to go out on her own for her match tonight.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Ricky Saints. Saints says the whole world is watching him right now. He talks about his doubters and the pressure he's facing.

Match 4 - WWE Women's Evolve Championship Match: Kendal Grey(c) w/Wren Sinclair -vs- Lainey Reid

Grey spears Reid off the bell and Grey then slams down Reid a few times. Grey gets Reid in an armbar and Reid then comes at Grey and kicks Grey in the corner. Grey reverses and kicks Reid in the corner. Grey flies around the ring and trips down Reid. Grey hits a dropkick and covers Reid for a near fall. Reid gets Grey on the apron and slides out and tries to powerbomb Grey onto the announce desk. Reid slams Grey into the steel steps and we get a commercial.

We come back to Gold Rush, Reid slams down Grey and then sits her on the top rope. Reid climbs the ropes and goes for a top rope suplex. Grey fights back and Reid tries to slam her down again but is knocked down. Grey moonsaults onto Reid. Grey punches Reid and kicks her. Reid is taken down by some forearms and then slammed onto the mat. Reid kicks Grey out of the ring and hits a double knee as Grey comes in the ring. Reid hits a sitout powerbomb and covers Grey for a near fall. Reid removes her knee pads and goes to kick Grey but Grey counters with a powerslam and covers Reid for a near fall. Jacy Jayne runs out and Fallon Henley does too. Sinclair strikes Henley and Jayne knocks Sinclair down. Grey knocks Jayne out, Charlie Dempsey shows up out of nowhere. The ref ejects them all, Reid tries to roll up Grey but Grey kicks out. Reid kicks Grey and climbs the ropes. Grey climbs the ropes and suplexes Reid. Grey hits Shade of Grey and gets the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Evolve Women's Champion: Kendal Grey

DarkState talks backstage. Dion Lennox talks about being selected in the Iron Survivor Challenge. Osiris Griffin, Cutler James and Saquon Shugars pump up Lennox.

John Cena selects the women in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. He's picked Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace, and Kendal Grey.

Match 5 - Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Trick Williams -vs- Myles Borne

Williams clotheslines Borne right off the bell and then starts with stomps on Borne. Borne rolls up Williams who gets out of the pin. Borne dropkicks Williams and covers him for a two count. Williams slams down Borne and starts punching Borne. Williams gets Borne in a reverse headlock and then suplexes Borne and covers and Borne kicks out. Williams slaps Borne and Borne hits Borne Again and covers Williams for a near fall and we get a break.

Back to our Main Event, Williams kicks down Borne and mounts him and starts punching. Williams hits Borne with a FlapJack and Borne is covered and he kicks out at two. Williams chops Borne and Borne uppercuts Williams but gets shoved down to the mat. Williams connects with a body slam on Borne and Borne rolls up Williams twice and Williams breaks the pins. Williams slams down Borne and goes for Trick Shot but runs into a powerslam from Borne. Borne covers Williams for a two count. Borne punches Williams and then clotheslines him a few times. Borne hits an Atomic Drop and slams down Williams. Williams is covered and he kicks out at two. Borne uppercuts Williams a couple times and Williams catches Borne and slams him down with The Book End. Williams kicks Borne and Borne answers back with a forearm. Williams and Borne take each other out with a double neckbreaker. Williams hits a Borne with an uppecut and Borne hits a suplex on Williams. Borne goes for Borne Again but misses and is tossed outside the ring. Williams kicks Borne outside the ring but then runs into the steel steps. Borne hits Borne Again outside the ring and then sends Williams back in the ring and hits another Borne Again and gets the win.

Winner: Myles Borne

Borne celebrates in the ring as Williams leaves all pissed. DarkState comes out as Borne celebrates. Joe Hendry, Leon Slater and Je'Von Evans run out to even the odds and the show goes off the air.