Backstage News On Plans For The Main Event Of WWE WrestleMania In Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 27, 2025
Wrestling Observer Radio brought fresh insight into WWE’s current thinking for the WrestleMania main event, with Dave Meltzer breaking down where plans originally stood and how recent developments have shifted the picture.

Meltzer explained that the first direction WWE had mapped out was a showdown between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. However, Rollins’ injury status placed uncertainty over that scenario, even though Rollins himself has publicly hoped to be back in time for WrestleMania. As a result, attention has swung toward two other major possibilities, both heavily hinted at on Raw.

According to Meltzer, WWE appears to be positioning Reigns opposite either Cody Rhodes or CM Punk, and the company is already laying the groundwork. “I was given the impression that the WrestleMania main event that there will be on Saturday [at Survivor Series], there will be teases that will help you figure out who the WrestleMania main event will be… The tease on Monday was absolutely a tease for the main event. Which would lead you to believe it’s Roman Reigns challenging either Cody Rhodes or Punk…”

Those teases were clear on the final episode of Monday Night Raw before Survivor Series when Reigns, Rhodes, and Punk all stood in the ring together. Reigns closed the segment by declaring that one of their titles would “look better” on his shoulder, a line that left both champions unsure which of them he was targeting.

Meltzer expanded on where he believes WWE will ultimately land, weighing the history behind each potential match. With Rhodes and Reigns having already clashed twice, Meltzer suggested the company may lean toward something fresher. “…in which case, because Cody Rhodes has been done twice before, I would favor them going with Punk…”

Still, he expects WWE to keep things ambiguous a little longer. “…but I think that on Saturday we will probably have a better idea, although I’m going to guess that they’ll shoot teases with both of them, just to keep that question going.”

All three men will be part of the Men’s WarGames Match this Saturday at Survivor Series, where more clues may emerge. Their team features Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, taking on Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar.

