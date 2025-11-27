Becky Lynch’s Backstage Warning Sparks Speculation, But Meltzer Clears One Name

Becky Lynch’s recent revelation about a troubling backstage warning from her early WWE days sent fans into overdrive, but according to Dave Meltzer, the person many jumped to blame isn’t the right one at all.

Lynch appeared on Something’s Burning with Seth Rollins and shared that, as a young talent, she was cautioned to steer clear of certain male wrestlers. She recalled being told that one well-known main roster star allegedly used his position to pressure women and damage their careers, no matter how they responded.

“At the time it was also, ‘Stay away from the boys. Don’t go near the boys. No, stay away from the boys.’ But it was certain things like , I’m not going to name names, but there was a guy on the main roster who was like, ‘Be careful. Be careful, because if , one, he’ll try to sleep with you. If he sleeps with you, then he’ll blacklist you. And if he tries to sleep with you and you don’t sleep with him, he’ll also blacklist you.’”

When Lynch added that fans “definitely know” the man in question, speculation exploded online, with many immediately assuming she meant Vince McMahon. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer shut that theory down instantly, stressing that Lynch specifically said “main roster performer.”

“She said ‘main roster performer.’ Vince McMahon is not who she’s talking about… Vince was hardly ever on TV when Becky got to the main roster. So no, it’s not Vince.”

Meltzer criticised the fallout from Lynch’s comments, arguing that refusing to name the individual left a vacuum that fans quickly filled with baseless guesses.

“She said, ‘I will never say who it is,’ but by telling that story, she’s essentially allowed speculation to run wild. It’s really been unfair… people are being accused with zero information.”

He noted that Becky’s description points to an active, influential wrestler from that era rather than an executive. While Lynch wasn’t attempting to expose anyone directly, her candid story has sparked a wave of online theories she likely never intended.

