Daniel Garcia Vs Daddy Magic Added To AEW Collision In Heated Grudge Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 27, 2025
AEW added more fuel to the fire today with confirmation of a heated showdown set for the November 27 edition of Collision. Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic will finally go head to head after weeks of rising frustration. Daddy Magic has made no secret of how betrayed he feels after Garcia walked away from him to align with the Death Riders, and their grudge now spills into the ring with emotions running high.

Adding to the night’s significance, new AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe is scheduled to speak. With momentum behind him and the title freshly won, fans are eager to hear what direction Briscoe plans to take next.

Here is the updated lineup for Collision:

  • Thekla vs Tay Melo

  • Continental Classic Gold League: Mike Bailey vs PAC

  • Continental Classic Blue League: Roderick Strong vs Konosuke Takeshita

  • FTR to speak

  • Eddie Kingston vs Katsuyori Shibata

  • Ricochet to speak

  • Mark Briscoe to speak

  • Daniel Garcia vs Daddy Magic

WWE Survivor Series 2025 - WarGames

San Diego, California

Nov. 29th 2025

#survivor series

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fishers, Indiana

Dec. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 3rd 2025

#evolve

ROH Final Battle

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 5th 2025

#final battle

TNA Final Resolution

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#final resolution

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Austin, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Deadline 2025

San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 6th 2025

#deadline

