Daniel Garcia Vs Daddy Magic Added To AEW Collision In Heated Grudge Match

AEW added more fuel to the fire today with confirmation of a heated showdown set for the November 27 edition of Collision. Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic will finally go head to head after weeks of rising frustration. Daddy Magic has made no secret of how betrayed he feels after Garcia walked away from him to align with the Death Riders, and their grudge now spills into the ring with emotions running high.
Adding to the night’s significance, new AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe is scheduled to speak. With momentum behind him and the title freshly won, fans are eager to hear what direction Briscoe plans to take next.
Here is the updated lineup for Collision:
Thekla vs Tay Melo
Continental Classic Gold League: Mike Bailey vs PAC
Continental Classic Blue League: Roderick Strong vs Konosuke Takeshita
FTR to speak
Eddie Kingston vs Katsuyori Shibata
Ricochet to speak
Mark Briscoe to speak
Daniel Garcia vs Daddy Magic
San Diego, California
Nov. 29th 2025
Glendale, Arizona
Dec. 1st 2025
Orlando, Florida
Dec. 2nd 2025
Fishers, Indiana
Dec. 3rd 2025
Orlando, Florida
Dec. 3rd 2025
Columbus, Ohio
Dec. 5th 2025
El Paso, Texas
Dec. 5th 2025
Austin, Texas
Dec. 5th 2025
Columbus, Ohio
Dec. 6th 2025
San Antonio, Texas
Dec. 6th 2025