Daniel Garcia Vs Daddy Magic Added To AEW Collision In Heated Grudge Match

AEW added more fuel to the fire today with confirmation of a heated showdown set for the November 27 edition of Collision. Daniel Garcia and Daddy Magic will finally go head to head after weeks of rising frustration. Daddy Magic has made no secret of how betrayed he feels after Garcia walked away from him to align with the Death Riders, and their grudge now spills into the ring with emotions running high.

Adding to the night’s significance, new AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe is scheduled to speak. With momentum behind him and the title freshly won, fans are eager to hear what direction Briscoe plans to take next.

Here is the updated lineup for Collision: