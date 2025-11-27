First Two Matches Announced For Next AEW Dynamite

The AEW Continental Classic continues next Wednesday on Dynamite, and fans are set for a heavy-hitting Blue League showdown between two teammates who know each other better than almost anyone. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, both riding high after opening-round victories, will collide in a tournament match that has already captured fan attention. Moxley powered past Mascara Dorada, while Castagnoli toppled Orange Cassidy, giving each man their first three points.

Although they stand shoulder to shoulder as part of the Death Riders, the bracket waits for no one. This will be their first singles encounter since 2017 when the two last squared off during their time in WWE, bringing an extra spark of anticipation to the matchup.

Elsewhere on the card, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team title tournament reaches its semifinal stage, and the stakes have escalated into full chaos. Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa will meet Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne in what has officially been declared a hardcore holiday death match. Storm and Shirakawa earned the right to choose the stipulation after winning last Saturday’s four-way bout at Full Gear, and they wasted no time upping the intensity.

The winners will book their ticket to the finals, where Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron await. The date and location for the championship match are still to come, but Dynamite’s semifinal promises to shape the path forward.

The current card for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Fishers, Indiana is listed below.

AEW Women’s World Tag Team title tournament semifinals: Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne in a hardcore holiday death match.

Continental Classic Blue League: Jon Moxley vs Claudio Castagnoli

