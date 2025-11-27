Bronson Reed Details What Happened After Brock Lesnar’s Viral Entrance Fall

A clearer picture has now emerged of what actually happened backstage after his unexpected slip on WWE RAW, and it came from someone who saw it unfold in real time.

Bronson Reed appeared on the No Contest Wrestling podcast and offered a first-hand account of Lesnar’s now-viral entrance mishap from the November 24 episode. The Beast marched out beside Paul Heyman, hit his trademark pose, and suddenly lost his footing on the ramp. He dropped, rolled, and sprang back up so fast that social media exploded instantly, but what the audience didn’t get to see was the atmosphere behind the curtain.

Reed was standing in the ring as it happened, and he admitted the moment made everyone pause.

“I saw him slip and somehow back-roll, get straight back to his feet. And in my mind, I was like, he’s either going to laugh this off, which he seemed to do , he laughed it off, we got to business , or he’s going to be very angry and all those guys in the ring are going to pay for it.”

Fortunately for the roster, Lesnar leaned into the humor rather than the fury.

Reed added that the backstage reaction was calm. Lesnar himself acknowledged the fall and pointed out that something might have been left on the ramp from an earlier entrance.

“Everyone was quite chill about it. I think Brock himself said it. He walked through the curtains and he had slipped on something… Drew said in his entrance he almost slipped. So I don’t know if someone had wet their hair or some oil or something was out there on that entrance way.”

Reed noted that nearly any other performer would have struggled to recover from a public wipeout like that. But for Lesnar, the fall only added to his aura.

“If that was someone else and they slipped, they’d probably fall on their ass and that’d be it. People wouldn’t engage anymore from there… But because it’s Brock Lesnar, he almost back-rolled and got straight back to his feet, took his cowboy hat off, and you knew, ‘Oh, he’s still going to beat the hell out of people.’”