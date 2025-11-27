×
AEW Dynamite Endings Keep Getting Cut Off For YouTube TV Viewers

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 27, 2025
AEW fans using YouTube TV are growing increasingly irritated, and Bryan Alvarez has had enough. During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Alvarez fired off over the platform’s long-running failure to account for AEW Dynamite’s weekly overrun, leaving viewers cut off mid-match with no immediate replay available.

He vented about just how absurd the situation has become.

“Are you aware that after all these years, they still haven’t fixed this YouTube TV overrun thing? The show ended at 10:01, right in the middle of the match. The replay wasn’t up yet. If I didn’t have MAX, I wouldn’t have seen the end again. This happens every week.”

Alvarez argued the responsibility should fall on AEW or TNT to push YouTube TV to fix the issue.

“AEW or TNT should have fixed this by now. WWE got this handled the first week. I know if they got it handled, Tony can get it handled. Let’s get it done.”

Dave Meltzer wasn’t buying that argument, making it clear the blame sits squarely with YouTube TV.

“These overruns are built into the show now. It is part of the show. They are scheduled… Every other streaming service and cable provider gets it right. So this is YouTube TV’s fault.”

He added that if every other provider from Sling to cable to MAX gets the timing right, the solution isn’t in AEW’s hands.

“If one service is failing and all others are working , Sling, cable, MAX, whatever , then it’s a YouTube TV problem, not AEW’s. They can’t force YouTube TV to fix it if YouTube won’t act.”

Even so, Alvarez insisted that someone needs to make the call.

“Tony Khan or someone at TNT needs to call YouTube TV and say, ‘Our show is getting cut off every single week.’”

