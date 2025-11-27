Booker T Opens Up About self Improvement And His Future Plans

Booker T opened up about the changes he is making in his life, sharing a candid look at his commitment to self-improvement both physically and personally. Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, he talked about everything from stem cell treatments to straightening his smile, all while reflecting on the journey that shaped him.

He explained that he always tries to better himself and is preparing for new opportunities. “I’m getting ready to go to, you know, Colombia and get stem cell therapy here at the end of the month, as well as I got the Invisalign,” he said, adding that after so many years he finally decided to “fix my crooked smile and fix my teeth”. He admitted the change is largely about opening future doors. “One thing I say about wrestling and acting, you know, the way it correlates, you’re never going to see an actor with bad teeth unless they cast him, for that reason, for the look, for that look, yeah,” he explained. “So for me, I say, let me prepare for the role you never know”.

He described the Invisalign treatment as a challenge, noting that the early stages have not been easy. According to Booker T, the aligners have made his teeth “really, really sore right now” as the process begins, and he expects to wear them for “a year and a half, two years”.

The Hall of Famer then spoke about a recent round of MRIs that left him stunned. “After the nurse called me and told me everything that’s going on in my body. I don’t know if I should have another,” he admitted. “Everything is broke, according to her, I should be on a walker right now, in a wheelchair”. He credited his ability to carry on to his high pain tolerance, saying, “I got a high, you know, threat, threshold of pain”.

He also spent time praising a local clinic that has been helping him with hair restoration. Booker T described investing a full year into the treatment, visiting weekly and finding the experience surprisingly calming. “They give you a little glass of wine. You sit back in the massage chair, you know what I mean, and whatnot. Just relax, relax, relax,” he said.

The podcast conversation then moved to his past, with Booker T revisiting memories of his time in prison. He said he never imagined ending up in that position. “I must say, the last place I ever saw myself in this lifetime was behind bars, you know, in jail, especially then, to say the least, imprisoned. Oh, my God, man, I not see that happening at all,” he admitted. Upon being processed at Huntsville, Texas, he found himself in a small cell covered in writing. “It was just crazy. You know, it was like something like out of one of these Mad Max movies or something… and I just remember asking myself, How the hell did you get here?”

Once transferred to the Pack 2 facility in Navasota, Texas, he focused on rebuilding his life. He explained how he stayed productive during his 18-month sentence by taking on work, attending classes, and joining the weightlifting team. His job at the time was working in the laundry, and he said keeping his mind active helped the sentence go by “relatively, relatively quick”.

Looking back at the wrestling business, he reflected on the chaotic lifestyle many performers once lived. “Those guys, they lived really, really hard. I mean, they burned the candle at both ends,” he said. “When you… like, countless hours, you know, and you’re on the road countless hours you’re in the bar, you’re hammering them down, then you’ve taken a few gimmicks to get to sleep, a little some something to wake up”. Booker T considered himself fortunate for avoiding that cycle, explaining that he usually chose quiet nights over partying. Instead of bars, he preferred gaming in his room, running a bath, and relaxing. “I was always in the natural man… The herbs, herbs,” he joked, making light of his low-key habits.