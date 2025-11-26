×
Vin Diesel Praises The Rock’s Performance In The Smashing Machine

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 26, 2025
Vin Diesel Praises The Rock’s Performance In The Smashing Machine

In a warm and reflective post on Instagram, Vin Diesel opened up about his admiration for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, praising his work in The Smashing Machine and sharing heartfelt memories about their long-standing connection through the Fast and Furious franchise and beyond. Diesel spoke with clear affection as he looked back on the people who shaped his journey, particularly former MMA fighter Mark Kerr, who Johnson portrays in the film.

Diesel began by expressing how meaningful certain relationships have been throughout his career, noting, “One of the greatest gifts in life isn’t something you can buy, it’s the relationships forged along the way. I wanted to take a moment to talk about The Smashing Machine.” With that, he shifted to recalling his bond with Kerr, who played an unexpected but influential role early in his Hollywood rise.

“What most people don’t realize is that Mark Kerr was one of the first friends I made when I moved from New York to California. We hit it off immediately, and the reason is simple: he is genuinely one of the kindest, most warm-hearted people you will ever meet,” Diesel wrote. He also revealed that Kerr personally trained him for his starring role in XXX, marking what Diesel called “the beginning of my action career.”

The actor then celebrated Johnson’s portrayal of Kerr, speaking with pride about the global superstar’s commitment and impact. Diesel added, “And let me celebrate Dwayne. People don’t understand what it takes to uphold a global perception every single day. I remember asking our global family who they’d love to see me work with, and a woman named Jan left a comment saying her dream was for me to collaborate with Dwayne. What followed became one of the most dynamic pairings in cinema, two strong personalities who pushed each other and created something unforgettable. When he stepped into Hobbs, he did it with full commitment and left an indelible mark on Universal’s character hall of fame.”

He also reflected on how meaningful it was to see Kerr honored for his real-life accomplishments. “Watching Mark Kerr get inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame because his story was finally told was such a proud moment. This is a man who would often tell me about the kids he was teaching to wrestle, to fight, to take ownership of their lives usually for no money at all.” Diesel took a moment to acknowledge the appearances of Mark Coleman and Bas Rutten in the film as well, calling Rutten’s performance “stellar.”

Diesel closed his message by praising both Kerr and Johnson, noting how powerfully The Rock captured Kerr’s journey. “Mark Kerr is so deserving of this moment… and Dwayne really did it… He brought us back in time and shined doing it. Proud of you both.”

Outside The Smashing Machine, Johnson remains busy filming the next Jumanji installment, reuniting once again with Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. The sequel is currently slated to hit theaters on December 11, 2026.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

