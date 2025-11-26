Lacey Lane Officially Signs With AEW After Standout Performance

Lacey Lane has officially landed in AEW, marking a new chapter in her career after years of trying to break through elsewhere. Her arrival has already sparked real interest behind the scenes, with those in the company reportedly impressed by both her attitude and the impact she made the moment she stepped into the ring.

According to reports, Lane secured her AEW deal immediately after her recent TBS Championship match against Mercedes Moné. While she did not walk away with the title, the performance was strong enough to convince officials that she belonged in the expanding women’s division. Her signing was quickly confirmed, solidifying her place among a roster that continues to grow in depth and visibility.

She has wasted no time becoming active across multiple platforms. Lane, previously known as Kayden Carter during her WWE run, has already worked recent Ring of Honor tapings, including a title match for the Interim ROH Women’s TV Championship against Mina Shirakawa. She also remains active across the independent circuit, adding valuable momentum at a crucial time in her career.

Lane has been open about the emotional struggles from her WWE tenure, revealing how challenging it became to constantly pitch ideas without seeing progress. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, she explained how much she and partner Katana Chance pushed to evolve.

“We gave paragraphs and weeks and weeks of ideas. We tried to change ourselves. We tried to change our moves. We tried to do anything possible to give ourselves a better opportunity.”

Despite support from fellow performers, she admitted they simply never felt like they were the ones the company wanted to elevate.

“Everyone in the back was so supportive. It was crazy… but if you’re just not the picked people, that’s just how it is.”