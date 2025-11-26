×
Jim Ross Reacts After Bret Hart Makes Provocative Shawn Michaels Claim

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 26, 2025
During an appearance at the Johnny I Pro Show, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart made a sensational claim about the relationship between Shawn Michaels and former WWE owner Vince McMahon. Bret, reflecting on his history with both men, delivered remarks that immediately drew widespread reaction. “Shawn and Vince were lovers. I’m being dead honest and I’m telling you we all know what the H stands for. When I look back it’s like I got caught between two lovers, you know, and I got shafted and screwed over and Shawn was so envious and jealous of my position that he finally had to sleep with Vince to get it.”

His comments reopened decades-old tensions dating back to the Montreal Screwjob and reignited discussions on the behind-the-scenes politics of that era. Many interpreted Bret’s remarks as intentionally provocative, given the often strained relationship he had with Michaels and McMahon during the late nineties.

Shortly after the comments circulated, Jim Ross addressed the situation on his podcast. JR dismissed Bret’s claim as deliberate button-pushing designed to stir conversation. “That’s great. That’s hilarious. Bret knows how to push the buttons, man. That’s all he’s doing. That’s all he’s doing. And it’s working because we’re talking about it, among others. That’s bullsh*t. Shawn, in that point, in that time, he was in a different mindset. He was a different guy. I don’t think he had, in any way, form, or fashion, believed what he said.”

Ross went on to shrug off the idea that Bret’s comments came from bitterness, instead suggesting the Hitman is in a positive place personally. “[Is Bret bitter?] No. He made a fortune. And he’s healthy again. Last time I saw him, he was healthy as a horse. And he was feeling good. And I can tell you from my own personal experiences: your health is it’s all about your health, man.”

