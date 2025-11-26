John Cena Reveals Iron Survivor Challenge Entrants For NXT Deadline

During the NXT Gold Rush special that aired on November 25, 2025, the spotlight shifted to a major announcement delivered by John Cena, who was entrusted with selecting the competitors for this year’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline. Traditionally, a panel of former legends and experts decides the entrants, but this year Cena was given complete control, and he took to the ring to reveal his hand-picked lineups for both matches. His involvement added an extra layer of anticipation to a night already filled with big developments.

Cena confirmed the five entrants for the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, explaining that he wanted a field that represented a mix of rising stars, established champions, and unpredictable wildcards. His selections were met with loud reactions from the crowd, particularly when he highlighted the involvement of talent from partner promotions. The lineup he revealed includes:

• Je’Von Evans

• Leon Slater (Current TNA X-Division Champion)

• Joe Hendry

• Dion Lennox (Current NXT Tag Team Champion)

• Myles Borne

Cena handpicked the first four entrants, but the final place was earned later in the night. Myles Borne battled Trick Williams in a tense qualifying match that closed out the event, with Borne ultimately securing the last slot after a decisive victory that sealed his path to Deadline.

The women’s Iron Survivor Challenge lineup was also unveiled by Cena, who emphasized the strength of the current women’s division and his desire to select performers capable of delivering a high-calibre contest. The five competitors announced for the match are:

• Sol Ruca

• Lola Vice

• Kelani Jordan

• Jordynne Grace

• Kendal Grey (Current WWE Evolve Women’s Champion)

Each entrant brings a unique style and momentum into the bout, setting the stage for a clash that will determine the next challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Cena’s announcements were followed by further confirmation of another major match set for NXT Deadline. Ricky Saints will defend the NXT Championship against former titleholder Oba Femi. Femi, who previously won the 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, is focused on reclaiming the championship he lost to Saints earlier in the year, setting up a high-stakes rematch with significant history behind it.

NXT Deadline will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. Fans in the United States will be able to watch the event live on Peacock, while international viewers can stream the show on Netflix.