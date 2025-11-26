CJ Perry Reveals Donald Trump Told Her And Rusev To End Political WWE Storylines

CJ Perry’s recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, offered new insight into a surprising encounter involving her and Miro during Donald Trump’s presidency. Perry recalled a private conversation in which Trump advised the couple to step away from political themes in their WWE characters, marking a noteworthy behind-the-scenes moment during a pivotal period in their careers.

During the interview, Perry recounted the moment clearly, noting that Trump wanted to shut down any politically charged material moving forward. “Once Trump became president he sat me and Miro down,” Perry explained, before adding the direct advice he delivered. “He’s like ok no more politics. He’s like it’s too polarizing and controversial.” Perry looked back on that exchange as a reflection of how their characters had previously leaned heavily into political themes, particularly during Rusev’s run as an anti-American powerhouse.

At the time, both Perry and Miro were performing as Lana and Rusev, presenting personas that drew on international tensions and bold political statements. Their act famously included references to Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaned on storylines that played with real-world geopolitical imagery. According to Perry, Trump’s message made it clear that such material should be left behind once he entered office, a move that she suggested was rooted in the concerns around divisive political storylines in mainstream entertainment.

The conversation then shifted to more recent developments. Perry confirmed she is currently working under a Legends deal with WWE, explaining that it has given her a level of stability and opportunity as she embarks on multiple projects. She also addressed what was described as “Rusev’s big WWE return,” highlighting that the momentum behind Miro’s comeback is building following his departure from AEW. Perry also spoke warmly about her new podcast, Identity Crisis, sharing how the platform has allowed her to explore personal stories and reflect on how she and Miro have strengthened their marriage over time.