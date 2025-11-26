×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Lei Ying Lee Wins TNA Knockouts World Championship At NXT Gold Rush

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 26, 2025
Lei Ying Lee Wins TNA Knockouts World Championship At NXT Gold Rush

Lei Ying Lee became the new TNA Knockouts World Champion in a high-stakes triple threat match against Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The bout stood out as one of the evening’s biggest attractions, delivering a fast, frantic pace from start to finish as all three competitors battled for control.

The closing stretch of the match saw momentum shift rapidly. Kelani Jordan attempted a 450 Splash aimed at Lei Ying Lee, but the move missed its mark. The opening allowed Jordynne Grace to strike both opponents with a backfist before lifting Jordan into a spinning powerbomb, seemingly putting herself in winning position. As Grace went for the cover, Lee drove a kick into her head to break up the pin. Lee immediately hooked Jordan’s leg for the three count, securing the victory and the championship.

Following the match, TNA President Carlos Silva made a surprise appearance. Silva entered the ring and personally wrapped the Knockouts World Championship around Lee’s waist, officially ushering in her first reign. Silva has been openly supportive of Lee in recent months, including being present for her contract signing earlier this year.

The title win is especially significant for Lei Ying Lee, who had vowed to “restore honor” to the division. She had been highly critical of Kelani Jordan’s attitude during her championship run, even calling Jordan a “traitor” to the division. By pinning Jordan directly, Lee delivered on her promise and declared the Knockouts World Championship was “back where it belongs.”

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Nashville, Tennessee

Nov. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE Survivor Series 2025 - WarGames

San Diego, California

Nov. 29th 2025

#survivor series

WWE Monday Night RAW

Glendale, Arizona

Dec. 1st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 2nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fishers, Indiana

Dec. 3rd 2025

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Dec. 3rd 2025

#evolve

ROH Final Battle

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 5th 2025

#final battle

TNA Final Resolution

El Paso, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#final resolution

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Austin, Texas

Dec. 5th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Columbus, Ohio

Dec. 6th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Deadline 2025

San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 6th 2025

#deadline

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy