Lei Ying Lee Wins TNA Knockouts World Championship At NXT Gold Rush

Lei Ying Lee became the new TNA Knockouts World Champion in a high-stakes triple threat match against Kelani Jordan and Jordynne Grace at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The bout stood out as one of the evening’s biggest attractions, delivering a fast, frantic pace from start to finish as all three competitors battled for control.



The closing stretch of the match saw momentum shift rapidly. Kelani Jordan attempted a 450 Splash aimed at Lei Ying Lee, but the move missed its mark. The opening allowed Jordynne Grace to strike both opponents with a backfist before lifting Jordan into a spinning powerbomb, seemingly putting herself in winning position. As Grace went for the cover, Lee drove a kick into her head to break up the pin. Lee immediately hooked Jordan’s leg for the three count, securing the victory and the championship.



Following the match, TNA President Carlos Silva made a surprise appearance. Silva entered the ring and personally wrapped the Knockouts World Championship around Lee’s waist, officially ushering in her first reign. Silva has been openly supportive of Lee in recent months, including being present for her contract signing earlier this year.



The title win is especially significant for Lei Ying Lee, who had vowed to “restore honor” to the division. She had been highly critical of Kelani Jordan’s attitude during her championship run, even calling Jordan a “traitor” to the division. By pinning Jordan directly, Lee delivered on her promise and declared the Knockouts World Championship was “back where it belongs.”