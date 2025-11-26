×
New WWE Women’s Speed Champion Crowned On NXT

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 26, 2025
Fallon Henley pulled off a dramatic win at NXT Gold Rush to claim the vacant Women’s Speed Championship following a chaotic and controversial final with Zaria. The title had been vacated by Sol Ruca due to injury, prompting a tournament that reached its climax on the November 25 broadcast.

The match started at full throttle, with Zaria trying to dominate early. She locked Henley in a Texas Cloverleaf, but Henley managed to crawl to the ropes and break the hold. Zaria then climbed to the middle rope and landed a powerful clothesline, pushing the action toward the outside.

When the fight returned to the ring, the influence of Henley’s stablemates Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid was clear. After Zaria hurled Henley back into the ring she found herself facing both women. Zaria was able to knock Reid down with a punch but that distraction allowed Henley to hit a kick to the head after Jayne ducked a strike. Back in the ring Henley escaped a lift attempt and countered with a DDT for a near fall.

As the intensity climbed the strict five minute time limit for Speed matches expired, leaving the clash seemingly unresolved. But NXT General Manager Ava stepped in immediately and ordered sudden death overtime so a champion could be crowned.

On the restart Zaria went on the attack, spearing Henley through the ropes onto the floor. As she charged again, Lainey Reid pulled Henley out of danger, sending Zaria crashing hard into the steel ring steps. Seizing the opportunity Henley tossed Zaria back into the ring and delivered a Shining Wizard followed by her signature Famouser. Henley secured the pinfall and her first ever (Women’s) Speed Championship reign was official.

With this victory Henley not only becomes champion but also adds another accomplishment to the legacy of Fatal Influence.

