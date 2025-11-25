WWE Raw Climbs To #6 Globally On Netflix For November 17 2025

WWE Raw delivered a landmark night the previous week as the November 17, 2025 episode on Netflix became one of the brand’s strongest showings since moving to the platform. The entire broadcast was built around what was promoted as John Cena’s final appearance on Raw, and the energy carried throughout the night. Viewers saw Cena step into the spotlight one last time on weekly television and close the show in dramatic fashion by defeating Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Championship. The emotional title victory gave fans a moment many never expected to witness again and brought a fitting close to Cena’s long-running presence on Monday nights.

Netflix confirmed that the November 17 edition ranked #6 globally and #3 in the United States. The episode pulled in 3.1 million worldwide views and accumulated 5.8 million hours watched, marking a sharp rise for the red brand.

The previous week’s November 10 episode tallied 2.8 million views with 5.1 million hours watched. That show ranked #7 globally and #4 in the United States, offering a solid benchmark for comparison and highlighting the clear spike in interest generated by Cena’s farewell appearance.

