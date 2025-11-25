Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Lost Respect For AEW President Tony Khan

During an interview with ActionNetwork.com. Bischoff spoke at length about why his respect for AEW President Tony Khan has diminished, offering a detailed explanation of what he sees as fundamental issues within AEW’s leadership and creative direction. His remarks were pointed, but they also carried an underlying tone that suggested he genuinely wants the promotion to thrive.

Bischoff began by explaining that Khan frequently compares himself and AEW to Bischoff and the WCW era, but he argued that those comparisons simply do not hold up. “Tony likes to compare himself to me and to WCW, but he hasn’t gotten to the part yet where he’s actually changed the industry or defeated his competition in head-to-head ratings.” Bischoff added that the parallels Khan often draws are “not appropriate,” especially given how different the circumstances are today.

The turning point for Bischoff came when Khan made comments on national television that he felt disrespected the legacy of Ted Turner. “Tony came out on national television and was very disrespectful, in my opinion, to Ted Turner. The guy whose name is still on the door at Turner Broadcasting, where Tony airs his show.” Bischoff recalled Khan’s remark, quoting him directly: “If Ted Turner knew 1% about professional wrestling as I do, WCW would still be around.”

Bischoff said the comment immediately made him rethink his view of Khan. “It was such a profoundly stupid thing to say that it made me lose respect for Tony.” He went further, suggesting the remark revealed a lack of understanding about the industry itself. Bischoff stressed that Khan’s financial situation shields him from the pressures that shaped past wrestling executives. “Tony has the benefit of having a couple billion dollars behind him. He doesn’t really need to worry about performance from a revenue perspective, because he’s not really accountable to anybody. He’s spending his own money.”

He characterized AEW as Khan’s personal pastime, saying, “He makes no bones about it. This is his hobby. Some people play golf. Some people have wrestling companies.” But the Ted Turner comment was what convinced Bischoff that Khan lacked respect for those who helped shape the wrestling landscape.

Despite his criticisms, Bischoff insisted his intentions have always been rooted in wanting AEW to find success. “I’m critical, I want it to succeed, I know people have a hard time believing that.” He said that his critiques have consistently focused on AEW’s lack of strong storytelling. “They need to actually tell real stories, not cosplay wrestling journalist stories, but actual real stories with real structure, with real stakes, with real arcs to those stories, and real payoffs.”

Bischoff also pointed out a lack of character depth and presence. “The characters have to be interesting, there needs to be some depth to these characters. They can’t all look like they just showed up at the Jiffy Lube Oil Change Center… you actually have to look like a star for people to perceive you to be a star.”

He further highlighted long-standing issues he believes have held AEW back creatively, noting that he predicted their ratings drop well in advance. “Over a year and a half ago, I predicted, with uncanny freaking accuracy, exactly where the ratings for AEW would be today.” He said his prediction came true not due to brilliance but experience. “It’s not because I’m that smart, it’s just because I understand the business, I see the trends, I see what’s missing.”

As Bischoff put it, he could likely forecast AEW’s numbers a year from now “within probably 100,000 viewers,” pointing to what he sees as a clear pattern.