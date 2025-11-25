SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE taped the second week of its NXT Gold Rush special immediately after last week’s live broadcast at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The episode airs tonight, and those in attendance were treated to a night packed with storyline twists, major title shakeups, and a highly anticipated announcement that promises to shape the road to NXT Deadline.

Here is what took place during the taping.

Spoiler Results:

• TNA Knockouts World Championship

Lei Ying Lee captured the TNA Knockouts World Championship in a Triple Threat match involving Kelani Jordan, who entered as champion, and Jordynne Grace. The action was fast throughout, with all three athletes putting in standout efforts. Lee secured the victory by pinning Jordan, claiming the championship in a moment that drew a loud reaction from the crowd.

• WWE Women’s Speed Championship

Fallon Henley defeated Zaria to win the WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Henley celebrated with clear emotion after the bell, marking a key milestone in her career.

• EVOLVE Championship

Jackson Drake defeated Sean Legacy to retain the EVOLVE Championship. This was taped before the show officially went on air and featured Drake demonstrating the sharp work that has defined his current run.

• EVOLVE Women’s Championship

Kendal Grey retained the EVOLVE Women’s Championship with a victory over Laney Reid. Grey controlled the pace and continued her building momentum.

• Singles Match

Myles Borne defeated Trick Williams following a match that was arranged after Borne’s chair attack on Williams during the previous episode. Williams tried to rally despite the attack that set all this into motion, but Borne’s strategy paid off on the night.

Fans will also see John Cena on the broadcast, as he appears to reveal the participants for both the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches set for NXT Deadline on December 6. These matches will determine the next challengers for the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil, adding further importance to what is already a standout event on the NXT calendar.